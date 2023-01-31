Petersburg wins first vote on casino in House

Petersburg won another round Tuesday in its bid for state permission to host a casino resort, while a second vote on a casino in Richmond's South Side was denied.

Two Democrats on the House panel voted against the Republican-backed bill, but Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, declined to vote after failing in an attempt to block either Petersburg or Richmond from hosting a casino resort. Under legislation adopted three years ago to allow casinos in five cities, Richmond was the only city included from central Virginia, but voters rejected a casino proposed in South Richmond in 2021.

"I don't feel comfortable with either of these cities getting a casino... It would be a good time to take a pause," said VanValkenburg, a high school government teacher whose motion failed on a voice vote. The Family Foundation, a gambling opponent, also called for a timeout in approval of additional casinos.

But Petersburg supporters said Richmond had its chance and urged legislators to give their city a first opportunity to approve a casino proposed by The Cordish Companies, which promises a $1.4 billion investment in phases over 15 years.

"Petersburg deserves a chance," Taylor told the subcommittee.

Richmond tried to hold a second referendum last year, but Morrissey persuaded the assembly to block it in the state budget until the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission could complete a study of whether Petersburg could support a casino resort. The study concluded in October that both Petersburg and Richmond could support casinos, although each operation would be smaller than it would have been had only one gaming facility been built in the region

Cordish has said that it would not proceed with the project in Petersburg if a rival casino were approved less than 25 miles away. Richmond would be happy if the General Assembly took no action because the city already is included in the casino statute and is not precluded from holding a second referendum.

"Our core business is not gaming," Cordish Chief Operating Officer Zed Smith told the subcommittee. "Our core business is developing transformational projects."

Taylor and other Petersburg supporters said their city also needs the investment and new jobs more than Richmond, despite rebounding from fiscal distress so severe that then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe sent his secretary of finance to help the city pay its bills and balance its books in 2015.

Last August, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a sweeping partnership for Petersburg that brings together state and local officials, businesses and nonprofits to boost community development.

"The time is now for the city to secure the financial stability that will enable our city to address the capital and social needs that have challenged Petersburg for decades," City Manager March Altman said.

But Richmond officials said the proposed $600 million ONE Casino + Resort would revitalize a part of South Richmond they said is underserved and desperate for economic development. They said the JLARC study showed a casino in Richmond would generate more jobs and gaming revenue for the state than one in Petersburg.

Unlike the Cordish proposal, the ONE casino is "ready to go in a single phase," said the Richmond Economic Development Director.

The House committee did not address a concern raised by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, chair of the Senate gaming subcommittee, about whether Petersburg's process for selecting a casino developer complied with state procurement law. Petersburg hired a consultant, Lisa Speller, who considered five to seven casino developers before the city council voted unanimously on Oct. 18 to partner with Cordish.

Speller no longer works for the city, which said it could not produce records of its solicitation process in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"The process was an interview process," Smith told the House panel, "where we had a chance to interview them and they had a chance to interview us."

Close 1 of 7 Belvidere St. 02-18-1949: Belvidere St. and Main St. Belvidere St. 05-23-1947 (cutline): Traffic bottleneck on Belvidere--Belvidere Street between Cary and Broad is one of Richmond's worst bottlenecks. At Cary, the street narrows from 56 to 36 feet in width, as shown in the picture. Belvidere St. 12-16-1958 (cutline): General view of Belvidere St. ceremonies as Charles G. McKimmie addresses crowd for a ceremony. Belvidere St. 1957: Tied for second, Belvidere St. and Idlewood Ave., with 18 accidents. Belvidere St. 04-26-1951 (cutline): Belvidere Bottleneck--Traffic conflicts along Belvidere Street and intersecting East-West arteries would be eliminated by the proposed expressway's central grad separation section from Broad to Idlewood, just west of Madison Street. The Madison and northern sections could be completed by 1956. 1105_POD_Belvidere This January 1953 image shows houses on Belvidere Street in Richmond, as seen near Rowe Street, which were to be taken by the city for a proposed war memorial. The row formed the western boundary of a block that city officials were preparing to acquire. The Virginia War Memorial was dedicated in February 1956. 0226_POD_Cary St In February 1948, the intersection of Cary and Belvidere streets showed the effects of 20 days with snow on the ground. All around the city, streets had been damaged by the lingering snow and freezing temperatures, and a survey was finding that the cost of road repairs was likely to exceed the cost of snow removal. Intersection of Cary and Belvidere broken up by traffic and snow. From the Archives: Belvidere Street Scenes from Belvidere Street in Richmond. 1 of 7 Belvidere St. 02-18-1949: Belvidere St. and Main St. Belvidere St. 05-23-1947 (cutline): Traffic bottleneck on Belvidere--Belvidere Street between Cary and Broad is one of Richmond's worst bottlenecks. At Cary, the street narrows from 56 to 36 feet in width, as shown in the picture. Belvidere St. 12-16-1958 (cutline): General view of Belvidere St. ceremonies as Charles G. McKimmie addresses crowd for a ceremony. Belvidere St. 1957: Tied for second, Belvidere St. and Idlewood Ave., with 18 accidents. Belvidere St. 04-26-1951 (cutline): Belvidere Bottleneck--Traffic conflicts along Belvidere Street and intersecting East-West arteries would be eliminated by the proposed expressway's central grad separation section from Broad to Idlewood, just west of Madison Street. The Madison and northern sections could be completed by 1956. 1105_POD_Belvidere This January 1953 image shows houses on Belvidere Street in Richmond, as seen near Rowe Street, which were to be taken by the city for a proposed war memorial. The row formed the western boundary of a block that city officials were preparing to acquire. The Virginia War Memorial was dedicated in February 1956. 0226_POD_Cary St In February 1948, the intersection of Cary and Belvidere streets showed the effects of 20 days with snow on the ground. All around the city, streets had been damaged by the lingering snow and freezing temperatures, and a survey was finding that the cost of road repairs was likely to exceed the cost of snow removal. Intersection of Cary and Belvidere broken up by traffic and snow.