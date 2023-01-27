Petersburg wins round one in casino fight with Richmond

Petersburg has won the first round of a bitter political battle with Richmond in the General Assembly over the right to host a casino resort.

A Senate subcommittee voted 7-2 on Thursday to support legislation proposed by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, to let Petersburg hold a public referendum on a $1.4 billion casino project proposed by The Cordish Companies, while denying a second chance for Richmond voters to approve a $600 million project they rejected on Nov. 2, 2021.

“If Petersburg can’t get it done, maybe you can get another whack,” Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, told Richmond officials, “but I think they have a right to have a chance to get it done.”

However, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, chairman of the General Laws Gaming Subcommittee, faulted Petersburg for failing to conduct a formal process to solicit bids for the project, as Richmond did two years ago.

McPike reminded city officials — who failed to produce documentation of their solicitation process in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Richmond Times-Dispatch — that a state casino license “is a highly valuable document, a highly prized possession. There has to be a high standard.”

The battle has not yet begun in the House of Delegates. Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, proposes similar legislation, but the rivalry between the two cities has become increasingly intense, as Morrissey and Petersburg officials argued that Richmond does not need the economic boost that a casino would bring.

Morrissey, who still represents a portion of the city, said, “Richmond, thankfully, is not struggling.”

Petersburg residents say their struggles are well-known, with city finances in such disarray in 2016 that the administration of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe sent its finance secretary to help the city dig out of debt, pay its bills and put its accounts in order.

In August, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a partnership that brings together state and local officials, businesses and nonprofits for a sweeping program for community development in Petersburg.

“Let’s make Petersburg live again,” implored Sharon Johnson, a retired school teacher in the shrinking city of about 32,000 residents. “We’ve been on life support for so long, y’all. We want Petersburg to live!”

Asked whether Cordish is confident in the political leadership of the city, Chief Operating Officer Zed Smith said, “We would not be betting — no pun intended — $1.4 billion if we did not believe we could be successful.”

A parade of Richmond officials reminded legislators that the prosperous areas of the capital city don’t tell the whole story, especially for the corner of South Side where the ONE Casino + Resort wants to build a casino resort in partnership with Churchill Downs International, the new owner of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and its Virginia subsidiaries, Colonial Downs Group and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums.

“Struggle is struggle,” said Richmond City Council President Michael Jones, who represents a portion of South Richmond that is less affluent that the city’s downtown, moneyed West End and other relatively affluent neighborhoods. “I don’t want to pit my struggles against the city of Petersburg’s struggles.”

“Part of Richmond is doing well, not the part that my constituents live in,” Jones said.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell represents the 8th District, which includes the industrial area next to the Philip Morris USA plant where the ONE Casino would be built if Richmond voters were to approve it in a second referendum.

“I represent mostly brown and Black [people] in my district,” said Trammell, who is white, but has represented the neighborhood for decades. “I have the trailer parks in my district.”

Petersburg residents generally have supported the Cordish project, but not all.

“We are a broken city,” said Pastor Belinda Baugh, who contended that legal casino gambling wouldn’t help impoverished residents.

Lafayette Jefferson contended that Cordish, an experienced casino developer based in Baltimore, got a contract with Petersburg without having to compete for it, as it did in Richmond in 2021, when it was one of three finalists in a sweepstakes that the partners in ONE Casino ultimately won.

“There was no selection process,” said Jefferson, who accused the casino company of taking advantage of a poor, predominantly Black city.

Morrissey argued that Petersburg selected Cordish from seven potential developers that had been vetted by Lisa Speller, a consultant for Petersburg who ended her contract this month, with a month left on it, over a “difference in direction” with the city.

A state study concluded in October that both Petersburg and Richmond could support a casino, but Cordish confirmed Thursday that it could not develop the project on the scale it has proposed if faced with competition from another casino less than 25 miles away.

Former Petersburg City Attorney Michael Packer, now vice chair of the city economic development authority, implored legislators, “Please do not split the baby in two!”

