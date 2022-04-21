Police capture second escapee from state mental hospital

The second of two escaped patients from Eastern State Hospital is in police custody, but now Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration have to determine exactly how the men got out of the state's oldest mental hospital and how to prevent it from happening again.

Norfolk police arrested Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, on Thursday at a home in the Hampton Roads city, five days after he left the state hospital in James City County with Austin Preston Leigh. Leigh had been arrested in Chesapeake on Easter Sunday, the afternoon after the two men escaped from Eastern State.

Wilkerson was carrying a concealed gun when police arrested him at a home on Hardy Street, according to Virginia State Police, who had warned that he was "armed and dangerous." Officials for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said neither man was armed when they left the hospital.

State police said Thursday that the men escaped from the hospital late on April 16 by damaging an interior wall.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin already has ordered a review of security and safety protocol at Virginia's nine public mental hospitals. Youngkin had no further comment on Thursday night, although a spokesperson referred to his statement last week calling for passage of a new state budget to bolster staffing and treatment both at state behavioral health facilities and local community services boards for people with psychiatric disorders.

State behavioral health officials said last week the behavioral health agency is conducting an internal investigation "concerning this incident and how it occurred."

Lauren Cunningham, a spokeswoman for department, said Thursday night that it "is grateful to the work of the Norfolk and Chesapeake Police Departments and the Virginia State Police for safely locating these individuals."

She added: "Eastern State Hospital is conducting an internal investigation about this matter. Also, especially given the staffing strains experienced during COVID-19, we welcome the security review ordered by the Governor to help ensure Virginia's state hospitals are as safe as they can be for patients, staff, and the surrounding communities."

The "elopement" - the term behavioral health officials used for the unauthorized departure of patients from a health care facility - occurred almost exactly 28 years after John Midgette walked away from a work detail at Central State near Petersburg, triggering a security crackdown by then-Gov. George Allen at the state-run hospitals. Midgette had been found not guilty of murder "by reason of insanity."

State officials have made no comment on the patients - both convicted felons - because of federal and state privacy laws.

Norfolk Police charged Wilkerson with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of concealing a firearm. They also charged him with providing false information to police officers who had arrived at the residence with a warrant for someone suspected of being there, according to state police, who did not indicate whether Wilkerson was the suspect being sought.

Police also served Wilkerson with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court in Chesapeake grand larceny charges and for probation violations in Virginia Beach, according to state police. He is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Leigh, who had escaped with Wilkerson, was arrested on April 17 in Chesapeake, where state police said he had outstanding warrants on drug-related charges. He was being held without bond in jail in Chesapeake.

Eastern State, founded in 1773, is the oldest state mental hospital in Virginia. It also has the largest number of "forensic" patients, who have been admitted for psychiatric evaluation and treatment after being taken into custody on criminal charges. Some are awaiting evaluation for competency to stand trial or having their competence restored, and others have been acquitted of charges because of psychiatric illness.

The hospital has 302 beds, with 85% filled by forensic patients.

Central State, in Dinwiddie County, operates a maximum-security forensic unit, as well as lower security units for civil and forensic patients, with 81% of its beds filled by forensic patients. Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville serves a patient population that is 76% forensic patients, followed by Western State Hospital in Staunton with 60% and Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church with 46%.