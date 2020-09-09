Police reform package poised for final Senate vote after lawmakers reject prohibition on police unions

A sweeping package of police and criminal justice reforms is poised for final action in the Virginia Senate, which narrowly rejected an attempt on Wednesday to forbid law enforcement agencies from joining unions for collective bargaining.
Senate Bill 5030, proposed by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, advanced on a voice vote Wednesday after the Senate voted 20-19 against an amendment by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, that would prevent law enforcement agencies in Virginia from joining unions that he blamed for protecting officers with a history of abusive conduct.
"Police unions allow bad cops to stay on the street," said Stanley, who had proposed a similar legislative ban that the Senate Commerce & Labor Committee already had rejected in conjunction with another Republican-backed bill.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, voted with Republicans in support of the amendment, with Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, absent.
The General Assembly earlier this year gave local governments the option of allowing collective bargaining for public employee groups, including law enforcement.
"You can have unions at the government level, the local level, but they don't belong in law enforcement," Stanley said.
Democrats argued that the amendment was unnecessary because local governments have the option under the new law of allowing collective bargaining by public employees - or not - as well as the choice of which employees would have union bargaining rights.
They also said the amendment would undermine omnibus legislation that would adopt a broad range of police and criminal justice reforms instead of following the piecemeal approach by the House of Delegates, which adopted a number of bills on Friday that would make similar changes in state law in response to alleged law enforcement misconduct.
'Landmark' measure
"This is landmark legislation," said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Locke's bill would establish limits on law enforcement in making an arrest, including the prohibition on use of neck restraints or shooting into a moving vehicle, and in using deadly force unless it is "immediately necessary to protect the law enforcement officer or another person ... from the threat of serious bodily injury or death."
The legislation also would limit the use of "no-knock" search warrants and require law officers to intervene against unlawful use of force.
It would require the state Criminal Justice Services Board to adopt standards of conduct for all law enforcement and jail officers, including procedures for decertifying them for future incidents of "serious misconduct" in violation of the new rules, and require law enforcement agencies to request information about potential misconduct from potential recruits.
The omnibus legislation also would:
* prohibit law enforcement agencies from procuring surplus military equipment, such as tracked armored vehicles, weaponized aircraft and bayonets;
* add two members to the board to represent mental health providers and minority communities, and reconstitute membership on the board's training committee;
* require the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop curriculum for law enforcement training academies; and
* require law enforcement agencies to collect information about investigatory motor stops, stop-and-frisk searches and other forms of temporary detention, including demographic information and any use of physical force, for reporting to a new community policing database established by the Virginia State Police.
Most of the bill's provisions would take effect on Jan. 1, assuming it is adopted and signed into law before the end of this month, but the data reporting provisions would be delayed until July 1 and the potential withholding of state money for police departments for failing to comply with the law would not take effect until 2024.
In a separate action, the Senate advanced Senate Bill 5024, proposed by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, to allow the attorney general to investigate any "pattern or practice" by a state or local law enforcement agent that violates a person's constitutional rights.
The legislation would allow the attorney general to file a civil action to eliminate the practice or enforce conciliation agreements with the agencies to settle investigation of the practice. The Senate is scheduled to take final action on Thursday.
