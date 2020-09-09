Police reform package poised for final Senate vote after lawmakers reject prohibition on police unions

They also said the amendment would undermine omnibus legislation that would adopt a broad range of police and criminal justice reforms instead of following the piecemeal approach by the House of Delegates, which adopted a number of bills on Friday that would make similar changes in state law in response to alleged law enforcement misconduct.

'Landmark' measure

"This is landmark legislation," said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Locke's bill would establish limits on law enforcement in making an arrest, including the prohibition on use of neck restraints or shooting into a moving vehicle, and in using deadly force unless it is "immediately necessary to protect the law enforcement officer or another person ... from the threat of serious bodily injury or death."

The legislation also would limit the use of "no-knock" search warrants and require law officers to intervene against unlawful use of force.