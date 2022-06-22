Political pioneer? Youngkin to deliver keynote speech to Nebraska Republicans

With the Virginia budget finally done and the General Assembly out of Richmond for the summer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin picked an apt moment for a seasonal trip of his own to talk to fellow Republicans on the Great Plains.

Youngkin will deliver the keynote speech to the Nebraska Republican Party Convention, meeting July 8-9, in Kearney, Neb., a foray with potential political reverberations because of its proximity to adjacent Iowa, where the quadrennial political caucuses will help begin the next presidential election season in 2024.

It will be Youngkin's first political trip outside of Virginia since his inauguration in January. He will share the stage with Gov. Pete Ricketts, who already knows him well as co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, and Nebraska Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen, but the lanky Virginian will have the spotlight.

"Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Nebraska Republican Party State Convention as we celebrate Life and Liberty!" the party proclaimed in an announcement on Twitter.

The speech is a favor for Ricketts, who invited him, according Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, the national consulting firm that managed Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign and still advises him.

"Governor Ricketts was very helpful during the governor's campaign and during the transition," Davison said Wednesday. "Governor Youngkin is trying to help out Governor Ricketts, and I think as well he will be offering political support" to Pillen, in his gubernatorial bid.

Youngkin's aides aren't saying whether the governor's trip represents any larger effort to build a national profile, but with his first General Assembly session and budget behind him, veteran political fortune teller Larry Sabato isn't ruling it out.

"He's ready to stick his toe into the water," suggested Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, "but it's his little toe."

The reaction would be different if Youngkin had been invited to speak at a prominent party gathering in Iowa or New Hampshire, he said. "Then I think we could genuinely conclude that he was running for president. But the Nebraska Republican Party?"

It isn't unusual for Virginia governors to consider running for president, or hope to land on a national ticket. Virginia and New Jersey are the only states to elect a governor the year after a presidential election. That means new Virginia governors gain an outsize amount of national attention between the presidential and midterm congressional elections.

Seven of the nation's first 12 presidents were born in Virginia, but a Virginian hasn't been elected president since Woodrow Wilson.

Many have been mentioned as potential candidates for national office, particularly in the modern era, beginning with Linwood Holton, who in 1969 became the first Republican elected governor in Virginia since Reconstruction. The list is bipartisan and includes Democratic Govs. Chuck Robb, Doug Wilder and Mark Warner and Republican Govs. George Allen and Jim Gilmore.

Wilder briefly sought the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination that went to Bill Clinton. Gilmore, governor from 1998 to 2002, later sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2008 and in 2016.

For a time, Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell was mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick for Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, was Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, when she lost the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, a century after Wilson's election to a second term.

Youngkin has gotten plenty of attention from national Republicans since he upset McAuliffe last November, ending a GOP drought in statewide elections since 2009 despite the long shadow cast by Trump. Youngkin was a featured guest at the Republican Governors Association's annual conference in Arizona a few weeks after his victory.

The governor also has positioned himself to influence elections and public policy in other states. In March, Youngkin’s political team formed the Spirit of Virginia political action committee under Section 527 of the federal tax code to raise money for political candidates in Virginia and other states, and America’s Spirit, a “social welfare organization” under the tax code to advocate for political issues, but not campaigns.

But Youngkin's speech to Nebraska Republicans next month doesn't move the political needle for Sabato.

"I would put a notation on the calendar, but I wouldn't tear the page out of the calendar and stick it on the wall," he said. "It's not that significant."