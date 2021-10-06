Poll: Virginia governor's race about even

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are in a close contest to become the next governor of Virginia, according to a new Emerson College and Nexstar Media poll.

The poll, in line with other recent surveys, shows a tightening race between the major party candidates: McAuliffe received 49% among likely voters to 48% for Youngkin. Just 2% of voters said they were undecided and 1% said they plan to vote for someone else. Princess Blanding also is on the ballot.

The survey, conducted Oct. 1-3, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The poll found McAuliffe is leading in support among female and Black voters, while Youngkin leads among men and white and Hispanic voters. Among suburban voters Youngkin received 49% to 48% for McAuliffe.

Youngkin is vying to become the first Republican elected statewide since 2009. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, came into the race with the advantages of an incumbent in name recognition and in the state's trend toward Democrats in recent election cycles.