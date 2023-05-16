A part of a Powhatan County history of schools for Black youth will be protected as one of the latest grants from a state-funded foundation charged with protecting forests, farms and open space.

The Virginia Land Conservation Trust’s latest grants also include $500,000 to secure 4.33 acres along Dock Street in Richmond, the only remaining privately held land on the north bank of the tidal portion of the James River in the city, clearing the way for an extension of the Virginia Capital Trail.

The grant is matched by $3.8 million in cash and property donations from the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the city.

This land will be added to the James River Park System.

In Powhatan, the fund granted $228,450, matched by $247,000 from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and the landowner to buy and protect with an easement the 56-acre Rosemont property.

Listed on the state and national historic landmark registries, Rosemont was built in 1898 by C.L. Dodd, the architect who in 1895 designed the St. Francis de Sales Institute, a residential Catholic school for African American girls in Powhatan County.

The house is across the road from the school, and features stained glass windows and carved front doors similar to the school’s.

St. Francis, like the nearby St. Emma Agricultural and Industrial Institute housed in the Belmead-on-the-James mansion, was a boarding school for Black and Native American youth from across the nation.

The school was founded by Saint Katharine Drexel and her sister, who hailed from one of America’s wealthiest families. Saint Katharine is one of only two American-born saints in the Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to the house, the grant and matching funds will preserve 40 acres of woodlands, an original wood-framed barn, 16 acres of open space and streams that bisect the property.

“Conserving this property … shares a crucially important story of African American life impacted by the Drexel and Morrell schools in rural Virginia,” said a document prepared for the foundation board detailing the grant.

Over the past six months, the foundation’s grants, totaling more than $3.3 million, have brought matches of property donations and money totaling more than $17.9 million.

Funded by Virginia taxpayers, the foundation is charged with protecting farmlands and forests, lands of historic or cultural significance, natural areas and open spaces and parklands.

Since beginning this work in 2000, the foundation has awarded more than 285 grants totaling more than $72 million to protect more than 100,000 acres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Capital Region Land Conservancy said a Charles City County landowner gave it a conservation easement to protect 58 acres that are home to two groups of the rare Virginia Least Trillium, a wildflower with three white petals typically seen from in early spring, March, to early summer, June or July. The plant favors acidic soils in low, swampy woodlands along streams as well as red maple swamps. It is often found in groups on hummocks

“Since the landowner had intentionally left the forested wetlands untouched for the last 35 years, we expected to find plant diversity on the property,” said Ashley Moulton, the conservancy's land stewardship manager.

"But to find this rare plant growing here made protecting the property under a conservation easement a statewide conservation priority," Moulton added.

The easement runs along 900 feet of West Run, and provides an extra level of protection for a 100-foot wide buffer along the stream and surrounding the property's wetlands.

Those wetlands are unusual for the region because they are fed year-round by a groundwater seep, with water moving through the soil from natural springs.

