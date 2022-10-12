Powhatan County administrator resigns

The Powhatan County administrator has resigned his position after the County Board asked him to step down.

The board during a special meeting Tuesday voted 4-1 to request that Ned Smither immediately resign.

Smither has been at odds with board members David Williams and Bill Cox over his handling of Powhatan County’s employee classification and compensation plan. Cox and Williams said he took actions without board approval. They have also pointed to poor employee morale, among other issues.

Smither has denied wrongdoing.

Deputy County Administrator Bret Schardein will fill the position until a replacement is in place, the county said in a statement.