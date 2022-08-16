Powhatan's Sandy Brindley joins GOP field in new 10th Senate District

The Republican field is getting crowded in the 10th Senate District, no longer rooted in Chesterfield County and Richmond, but instead covering a wide swath of GOP friendly countryside.

Powhatan County resident Sandy Brindley joined the race this week, touting her marketing background and a previous stint as a school teacher in Texas for a campaign that's likely to repeat Republican themes about alleged political indoctrination in Virginia classrooms. She taught sixth grade in Austin for two years in the early 1990s.

"As a mom and as a former teacher, I am dedicated to standing against the far left indoctrination of our children and believe strongly that our parents and children must be given a choice in education," Brindley said in an announcement on Monday that echoed Gov. Glenn Youngkin's successful campaign last fall.

She joins a field that already includes Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, who jumped into the race early this year after dropping a congressional bid; Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams; and Ashland contractor Jack Dyer. Taylor Keeney, a former aide to then-Gov. Bob McDonnell who lives in Goochland, also has been considering a bid for the open Senate seat.

No Democrat has declared candidacy for the 10th District, which the Virginia Public Access Project rates as "strong Republican" under the political map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December.

The new 10th covers 10 counties in central Virginia, including part of Hanover County, which accounts for the largest share of the district's voters, at 17.7%, according to VPAP. The second largest trove of voters, almost 14%, live in Powhatan, which is part of the old 10th. The district also includes Goochland, Amelia and Cumberland counties, and part of Louisa, which accounts for almost 13% of voters in the district.

Brindley works as a part-time assistant to the Powhatan commissioner of accounts, who oversees disposition of estates, but she highlighted her work in strategic marketing for a technology company in Dallas for two years and province president of Zeta Tau Alpha, a national fraternity, for four years.

"As someone who has worked as a marketing professional in the business world, I understand what our small business leaders need: we need to cut the red tape, lower taxes and regulations, and get government out of the way!" she said in her announcement.

An undergraduate at Texas Tech University, Brindley received a master's degree in leadership studies from Duquesne University and a doctor's degree in strategic leadership from the business school at Liberty University.

She and her husband, Lane, have four children.