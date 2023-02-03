Despite failed efforts last year, a bill to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board gained bipartisan support and passed the Virginia Senate on Friday. The bill will next be reviewed by the House of Delegates.

“The model that we [currently] have for delivering medications is very tilted towards the suppliers,” the sponsor of Senate Bill 957, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said at a news conference last month.

He also noted the strain of costs on people who live on fixed or low incomes.

“It really extracts a lot of resources away from people that have very few resources,” he said.

If created, the board will have the authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicine and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge people for them.

If lawmakers and the governor back the board’s creation, the governor would appoint its members and the group would be required to publicly meet at least four times a year. A stakeholder council would also be created to assist the board with decisions relating to the affordability of drugs.

The legislation builds on federal law. While Congress’ Inflation Reduction Act caps insulin costs for people who use Medicare and emboldens Medicare to negotiate drug prices, the Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be able to also help the millions of Virginians who aren’t enrolled in Medicare.

Petersen introduced the bill last year but withdrew it due to lack of support. Now, he’s rallied support from Democratic co-sponsors in the Senate and House.

The increased support does not mean the bill is without opposition, however.

Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, spoke Friday against its passage. He cited concerns the board could “send the wrong message” and worries that it could make Virginia less attractive to clinical trials and pharmaceutical companies.

“We all want to lower the price of health care, but I’m not sure this is the right vehicle,” he said.

The Senate ultimately passed the bill 26-13. It will be reviewed by the House after crossover occurs — which is when each chamber votes on things the other has already passed.

In a statement following its passage, Petersen said he hopes to see delegates “swiftly pass” his bill through the House.