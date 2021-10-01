Pressed for time, redistricting commission will likely present unfinished product to the public next week

“There was a structure in the way this commission was put together that made this challenging to begin with, with no way to break ties when we enter into a loggerhead,” said co-chair Greta Harris, who is allied with Democrats. “Then we have self-inflicted wounds, in picking two attorneys, two map drawers, not being willing to do subcommittees.”

Harris added: “Now we’re down to a day, still have multiple regions to cover, and we’re sort of stuck. Whether we get done tomorrow is a big question mark.”

Saturday is the commission’s last working day before its work comes before the public for comment. Next week, from Monday through Thursday, the commission will hold eight hearings to hear comments from anyone in the public about district proposals for each of the state’s eight regions.

Megan Lamb, a legislative aide to the commission, said Friday that her understanding of the legislation and its intent was that the public have an opportunity to comment on a near-finished product before the commission takes a final vote on the maps.

An attorney hired by Republican members, Chris Bartolomucci, disagreed, arguing that the legislation doesn’t lay out such specificity.