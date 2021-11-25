Preston Shannon, second longest serving judge on SCC, dies at 96

"You have an obligation to serve Virginia from Virginia!" he publicly scolded the Virginia Telephone Association in 1993.

Mr. Shannon was elected in 1972 to replace Judge Jesse Dillon after his sudden death. It was the beginning of an era of high-profile battles over the Virginia Electric & Power Co., which Democratic populist politician Henry Howell derided as "the Very Expensive Power Company," vowing to "keep the Big Boys honest" in three unsuccessful campaigns for governor.

Howell, a gifted lawyer, often took his crusade into the SCC courtroom. "It was an adversarial system: Either you were one of the Big Boys or you weren't," Mr. Shannon recalled after Howell's death in 1997. "It put the commission in the middle."

Judge Hullihen W. Moore also appeared before the SCC for 20 years as a lawyer for public utility customers, before his election to the commission in 1992.

"Preston was fair from the bench when I was a lawyer and did much to improve the commission," Moore said in a letter to The Times-Dispatch after Mr. Shannon's death. "As a colleague, I got to see his love for the commission through decisions large and small, his care for day-to-day operations of the SCC and his concern for its hundreds of employees."

"We shall not see his like again," he added.