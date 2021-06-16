Princess Blanding qualifies for the ballot in Virginia governor's race

Princess Blanding, a Richmond activist whose brother was fatally shot by a city police officer in 2018, will be on the ballot this November as a third-party candidate for governor.

Virginia election officials confirmed that Blanding qualified for the ballot by submitting the required paperwork and signatures. She will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the former governor, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive.

Blanding became a prominent figure during the protests over police brutality in Richmond last summer, when the death of her brother attracted renewed attention.

Blanding's brother, Marcus-David Peters, was killed after charging at a Richmond police officer during a mental breakdown in May 2018. Peters had been approached by the officer after walking into oncoming traffic at a ramp for Interstate 94/64. He was unarmed and undressed.

Reviews by two Richmond commonwealth's attorneys deemed the shooting justified. Blanding says her brother was murdered unjustly by police, and has advocated for laws to improve emergency response services during mental health crises.

Blanding has said efforts by the legislature on the issue have been insufficient, despite her advocacy.