Prisoners held on marijuana-related counts hope for release as Virginia moves to legalize recreational use

LaNita Poe, whose husband Maurice is incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake, said she was surprised to see news about some state lawmakers hoping to accelerate the timeline for legal sales of recreational marijuana in Virginia.
She and Maurice wondered if that would come with a second look at his sentence where a series of marijuana charges, while he was on probation stemming from other nonviolent drug-related counts, resulted in a 10-year sentence.
The Poes are among hundreds of people in Virginia awaiting legislation from the General Assembly that could lead to release from or shortening of prison sentences for people convicted of marijuana-related crimes as the state moves to legalize the drug and create a new legal market.
Legislation moving tenuously through the House and Senate, with the support of Democrats and Republicans, could offer that recalibration.
Resentencing for people incarcerated or on probation for marijuana-related crimes is one piece in the complicated, wide-ranging effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Virginia. What was a heated process among Democrats last year, when the party controlled both chambers of the legislature, is now an exercise in compromise between Democrats and Republicans.
Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, is leading efforts in the GOP-controlled House to adjust marijuana-related sentences. Coyner said in an interview that the state is wasting public resources by incarcerating people who would be free had the drug been legalized before they were sentenced.
“As a state, we ended the prohibition in 2021, and yet we’re still wasting limited public resources,” Coyner said. “That’s not the best use of public dollars and space in our jails.
"We want those folks to be out in the community, being productive.”
Coyner introduced legislation that would allow a circuit court judge to hold a hearing and adjust a person’s sentence - one bill would make those hearings automatic for anyone who qualifies, and another would require them to file a petition.
Neither of Coyner’s bills has been scheduled for a hearing. Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, who chairs the House courts panel, said in an interview he didn’t believe the legislation should move forward alone.
He said he would wait to see how legislation to establish the new legal market and rework criminal penalties around marijuana played out before scheduling the resentencing bills for a hearing.
In January, days before the General Assembly session began, the Cannabis Oversight Commission voted to recommend accelerating retail sales from January 2024 to January 2023.
In the Senate, a bill from Sens. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth would allow circuit judges to re-examine the sentences of people convicted for marijuana-only crimes. People who were convicted of other felonies, and whose sentences may have been exacerbated by a marijuana conviction, would need to petition the Virginia Parole Board for resentencing.
Surovell said the approach, which was unveiled Friday afternoon, would be less costly to the state, giving it a better chance at passage. Resentencing by the courts would be “vastly” more expensive, he said, though the state is still processing the fiscal impact of the proposal.
“This issue is unfinished business and it needs to be resolved,” he said. He said his and Lucas’ version of the resentencing measure would be part of the broader package from Senate Democrats to legalize marijuana.
“The whole marijuana issue is a multi-headed species right now.”
Virginia’s Parole Board is made up of five members appointed by the governor. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his first day in office delivered on a key campaign promise to replace all five members who served under Gov. Ralph Northam, who had come under fire by Republicans for a series of release decisions.
The more conservative group Youngkin named includes Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, a former Richmond police officer who appeared in a campaign ad for the governor, and Chadwick Dotson of Wise County, a former prosecutor and judge who last year sought the GOP nomination in a special election for the Senate seat of Ben Chafin, who died from COVID-19.
“It’s a compromise that gets us somewhere. I don’t believe it’s a good compromise, but if we don’t get something passed, no one will get a hearing,” said Valerie Slater, the executive director of RISE for Youth, a criminal justice group that is supportive of the Senate bill.
In an interview, Slater said a circuit court judge is the more appropriate place for resentencing requests because the parole board’s purview is currently to determine if someone is rehabilitated enough to be released, not to recalibrate sentences. She said it would provide little to no path for appeals.
“But to have not done anything, like last year, would have landed us with absolutely no opportunity for these individuals, who must get an opportunity to have their sentences looked at at this point,” she said.
The Surovell and Lucas approach also got the support of other criminal justice groups, like Nolef Turns and the Virginia NAACP.
The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys opposes the bill. The group warned against reconsidering sentences for crimes like delivery of marijuana to prisoners and distributing at or near a school.
“The committee should consider whether those are offenses for which retroactive action" is " to be considered," said Jim Hensley, who spoke on behalf of the association during a Senate panel Friday.
"In light of the legalization of marijuana they involve conduct that goes beyond just marijuana possession,” he said.
Hensley added that reconsidering sentences for people who were convicted for marijuana-related crimes along with other felonies “opens the door to a huge number of people for reconsideration.”
That broad pool hasn’t been quantified. The pool of people convicted on marijuana-only related charges is between 400 and 500, Surovell said.
Gracie Burger, the state policy director of the Last Prisoner Project, a group advocating for resentencing reform, said all are deserving of a second look, in line with the spirit of equity with which Virginia launched into marijuana legalization.
“The reason that prohibition was repealed is because, in part, there is data that shows enforcement and prosecution and particularly sentencing had rampant racial disparities,” Burger said.
“Sentences were meted out during a time of prohibition, at a time when sentencing was disparate across the state along racial and ethnic lines.”
When Northam moved to legalize marijuana in Virginia, he said the state should focus on repairing the harm that resulted from the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana laws. That concern remains present for advocates and some lawmakers as it concerns the legal market and the recalibration of penalties related to the drug.
The legislature is working through efforts to accelerate legal sales, and how to ensure that people who were impacted by marijuana enforcement can profit from the new market.
On Thursday a Senate Finance & Appropriations subcommittee rejected a proposal from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, to eliminate the slated dedication of 30% of the revenue from a new tax on marijuana to the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund. Norment proposed to instead send the money to the general fund for lawmakers to spend.
The assembly created the fund last year to direct a portion of the money from the marijuana tax to initiatives to help predominantly minority communities that had been most harmed by past enforcement of laws against drug possession and distribution.
Marijuana Justice and other groups have warned that speeding up sales will give established businesses a leg up in the market as lawmakers appear poised to speed up sales with the goal of ensuring safe and regulated products are being sold across the state.
The Virginia Mercury recently reported that while marijuana sales remain illegal, many companies across different parts of the state carry products that contain delta-9 THC, the intoxicant in marijuana. Those businesses include a shop Lucas owns in Portsmouth.
Poe said she hopes that people who are incarcerated will not be left behind for another year as the state and businesses stand to profit.
“Now that they want to legalize it for recreation, faster, why continue to hold these people?” Poe said. “It’ll be beneficial that the government recognizes the mistakes of the past and let these people go. The world is changing. The laws are changing.”
