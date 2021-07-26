Private hospitals defend role in handling Virginia psychiatric emergencies, propose $33 million plan to ease crisis

"They just want a lot more money to do the right thing," Deeds said Monday. "That's the bottom line."

The association said its members have proposed new programs for partial hospitalization and crisis stabilization to divert people in psychiatric emergencies away from state facilities without crowding private hospitals with patients they're not equipped to handle. Its members also recommended state investments in community-based programs to expand outpatient care and services for people coming out of psychiatric hospitals.

"Even though VHHA members have repeatedly proposed solutions that have not been adopted by the state, we again offer our support and services to address these challenges with the hope that the previous pattern of rejection we have encountered does not continue as we move forward," Connaughton said.

Land challenges analysis

Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land challenged the association's analysis, which she said underestimated state admissions for temporary detention orders by more than 1,300 in the last fiscal year while counting private hospital admissions that had nothing to do with psychiatric treatment.