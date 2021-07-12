Private hospitals in Va. offer to open at least 58 beds for mental health - if state provides $8.5M in federal funds to pay staff

State behavioral health officials have faulted private psychiatric hospitals for not doing more to admit more adults and minors who have been taken into involuntary custody for treatment because of psychiatric emergencies that pose a threat to themselves or others.

Private hospitals accept most psychiatric patients under temporary detention orders, but their share of those patients has plummeted since passage of the so-called "bed of last resort" law in 2014 to prevent the premature release of people in potentially life-threatening psychiatric emergencies without treating them.

The practice of "streeting" patients was documented in a 2012 study by the inspector general of the state's behavioral health system. The General Assembly acted to stop it after Gus Deeds, the 24-year-old son of Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, attacked his father with a knife and then killed himself in November 2013, just 13 hours after being released from emergency custody because the regional mental health agency failed to find a bed in a psychiatric facility to treat him.

Since the assembly adopted the law in 2014 to require state hospitals to accept patients under temporary detention orders if no other bed is found within eight hours, emergency admissions to the state institutions have soared by almost 400%, causing many of them to operate near or at their capacity, and sometimes beyond.