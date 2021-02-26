Procurement disparity bill passes Senate panel with 6-month delay in taking effect

A Senate committee has approved legislation Gov. Ralph Northam sought to close the disparity in state purchases from businesses owned by women or minorities, but with a six-month delay before it would take effect to allow a work group to decide how to carry it out.
The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee voted 9-6 to approve the bill on Friday after hearing from businesses and trade associations on both sides of the issue as the General Assembly attempts to act on the legislation in the waning hours of special session that will end formally on Monday.
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, was the sole Republican to vote for House Bill 5002, proposed by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, after the committee agreed to delay enactment of the legislation until Jan. 1, 2022.
"This is a late bill," said Dunnavant, who initially had sought a 12-month delay. "The subject matter is something we all believe in, but we need to do it with prudence and engagement."
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball had urged the committee to not wait to enact the bill, but the six-month delay would allow it to take effect before Northam leaves office in January, 2022. The proposed budget includes money for a work group to convene this summer on implementing the bill.
"We can get a lot of work done between now and the end of our term," Ball said in an interview on Friday.
Ball has led the administration's push for the bill, which would codify procurement goals in an executive order that Northam issued in mid-2019. It also would take more aggressive steps to close a substantial disparity documented by a newly released study of state purchasing from available woman- and minority-owned businesses.
The study found that from 2014 to 2019, 13.2% of state contracts went to firms owned by women or minorities, but those companies could have done 32.8% of the work awarded. The legislation would set a new annual goal of 23.1% of state contracts for businesses owned by women and minorities, and codify the 42% goal that Northam set for small businesses, as well as those owned by women and minorities, in his executive order.
"The measures we have applied historically have just not gotten the job done," Ball told the committee.
Ward called the bill "a long time coming," a sentiment echoed by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. Locke said she has seen two other disparity studies done without the state addressing the problem they identified to expand opportunities for small, woman- or minority owned businesses to have a fair chance at winning state contracts.
"We know the disparity exists," Locke said. "We know we have an opportunity to begin to address it. Why don't we?"
The bill moved immediately to the Senate floor, where it would have to be advanced and approved quickly to allow the House of Delegates to consider amendments to the legislation, including the delayed enactment, a provision to exclude local governments from its requirements, and a one-year delay for applying the procurement rules to colleges and universities.
The House already passed the bill with an amendment that would delay its requirements taking effect by two years - until July 1, 2023 - for the Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Virginia health systems, which testified that new purchasing requirements could be costly and difficult because they buy so much of their medical equipment in bulk purchases from international suppliers.
Physicians with the health systems also require specific equipment that may not be available from suppliers that meet the state's definitions for small, woman- or minority-owned businesses.
If the assembly approves the bill, it would have to find almost $1 million in the budget agreement that the House and Senate reached late Wednesday to hire five staff for a new Procurement Enhancement Division in the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and three employees at the Department of General Services.
The additional staff would be necessary to help state agencies comply with the goals for giving a greater share of state contracts to small, woman- and minority-owned businesses.
