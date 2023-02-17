Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who chairs the House Commerce and Energy Committee, says she shares colleagues’ desire to lower prescription drug costs. But ultimately, she and some other lawmakers disagree on how to achieve the goal.

A subcommittee of the panel voted 3-2 to lay Senate Bill 957 on the table — meaning it will no longer progress through this legislative session. A House version of the bill was defeated earlier this session.

“We’re also very concerned about prescription drugs and we may not necessarily agree on the way to get it,” Byron said just before the vote.

The measure proposed by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, would have created a board with authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicine and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge people for them.

The bill passed the Senate 26-13 on Feb. 3, with five Republicans supporting the measure.

“The model that we [currently] have for delivering medications is very tilted towards the suppliers,” Petersen said during a news conference last month.

He also noted the strain of costs on people who live on fixed or low incomes.

“It really extracts a lot of resources away from people that have very few resources,” he said.

The legislation would have built on federal law. While Congress’ Inflation Reduction Act caps insulin costs for people who use Medicare and emboldens Medicare to negotiate drug prices, Petersen said the Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be able to also help the millions of Virginians who are not enrolled in Medicare.

Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, spoke earlier this month against its passage. He cited concerns the board could “send the wrong message” and worries that it could make Virginia less attractive to clinical trials and pharmaceutical companies.

Foreshadowing Byron’s Thursday statement, Ruff had said: “We all want to lower the price of health care, but I’m not sure this is the right vehicle.”

After the bill was defeated, Petersen said he was disappointed.

“We will be back next year, and we’ll get this done,” he said.

