Proposed redistricting map could scramble congressional races and hurt female incumbents

A proposed map of Virginia's congressional districts has prompted a flurry of campaign announcements, and criticisms that the newly drawn districts would primarily disadvantage female incumbents.

The most jarring change in the map is the vanishing of the 7th congressional district from the Richmond area, which would leave Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger with no obvious seat in which to run for re-election.

The map appears to have made two other seats more Republican: those belonging to Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th. Luria, like Spanberger, already faced a tough reelection fight. Wexton’s district, which she carried in 2020 by 13 percentage points, would become among the state's most competitive.

Luria's district, based in Virginia Beach, already one of the state's most competitive, would lose its portion of Norfolk and gain part of Chesapeake, among other changes. Wexton's 10th District would now stretch from Albemarle County north through Fauquier to Loudoun County.

The three women in Virginia’s congressional delegation “now have either been written out of their seat or now have their seats in jeopardy,” said Virginia political analyst Bob Holsworth.