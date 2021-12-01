Put up or shut up time for state on school modernization, commission says

A legislative commission is proposing more than a half-dozen ways to help Virginia's school divisions replace or renovate outdated public school buildings, including a new fund that would be dedicated to providing grants to localities for school modernization improvements they otherwise couldn't afford.
The Commission on School Construction and Modernization said Wednesday that it also will push the General Assembly to consider changes to the state Literary Fund to make more money available to school divisions in loans that could carry lower interest rates than currently prescribed by law. Those changes include more than tripling both the minimum amount of money in the revolving loan fund and the maximum loan to school divisions.
The commission also wants the assembly allow all localities in Virginia to impose a 1% increase in their sales tax, subject to voter approval and to be used solely for school construction or renovation.
It wants localities to let school boards keep unspent money at the end of the fiscal year to carry over for one-time projects and it wants the state Board of Education to create standards for school divisions to follow in maintaining and upgrading their buildings, with the state helping to assess their needs.
"We need to do many, many different things," Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, said during a commission meeting on Wednesday to prepare recommendations for the General Assembly. "We have a huge problem."
Scope of the problem
The Department of Education is still defining the scope of the need. With more than half of the state's public school buildings more than 50 years old, it would take up to $25 billion to replace all of them. On Wednesday, the department identified 322 projects, outside of school capital improvement plans, that would cost $3.2 billion to fund, many of them in localities with high fiscal stress.
The commission didn't have a ready answer for where to get the money to create the grant fund and expand the Literary Fund loan program. That will depend, in part, on the two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose in two weeks as he prepares to leave office in January after the assembly convenes for a 60-day session.
"You've got to find where the money is coming from," said Jim Regimbal, a veteran fiscal consultant for local governments, which are looking for the state to play a larger role in helping them pay for new and renovated schools.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who chairs the commission, hopes Northam will include money in his parting budget for school modernization, but she said, "We are looking for any and all sources of funding, and are open to everything."
McClellan said the state must play a role in helping to pay for new schools and renovations, even though some lawmakers have suggested the responsibility is local.
"We can't live up to our responsibility as a state to give every child a quality education if there are children in buildings that are falling down," she said in an interview after the meeting on Wednesday.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, a former member of the city school board, said, "It's long past time for the state to invest in school construction and modernization."
"At the end of the day, we're going to just have to put our money where our mouths are," Bourne said.
Proposed grant fund
While much of the $2.6 billion revenue surplus from the fiscal year that ended June 30 is accounted for, Regimbal said the legislature could divert a sizable chunk of the excess funds to the proposed new school modernization grant fund.
The state constitution requires a $1.1 billion deposit into the state's rainy day fund, but the assembly and governor have legal discretion on whether to require a potential "super-deposit" of $564 million into the reserve fund, said Regimbal, a former fiscal analyst for what is now called the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
The assembly and governor could put the money into the new school modernization fund "with the stroke of a pen," he said Wednesday. "Everyone on the [General Assembly] money committees knows the money is available if they want it."
The legislature and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who wants to use some of the surplus for tax cuts, also have about $1.1 billion in unspent federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Traditionally, the House of Delegates has been less inclined than the Senate for the state to pay for local school buildings, but House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, expects the issue to become a challenge for Youngkin and the assembly, with the House poised to shift to Republican control with recount requests pending in two races.
"It's certainly going to be an issue they're going to have to address," Torian said Wednesday.
Northam and legislators already appropriated $250 million of $4.3 billion in federal aid to help school divisions replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and other health-related upgrades that have become essential in the COVID-19 pandemic. They've also informally set aside about $350 million to continue critical spending initiatives, such as increased compensation for law enforcement and direct-care staff at state behavioral health facilities.
The next budget appears flush with money, with as much as $3.5 billion projected in additional revenues this year over the current forecast, which Northam will update formally on Dec. 16. One option to free up money in the Literary Fund for school loans would be to use other revenues to pay the state's share of contributions to teacher retirement plans, one of the primary purposes of the fund.
'A dedicated bucket'
Superintendent of Schools James Lane and State Treasurer Manju Ganeriwala made the point in a letter to Northam and the leaders of the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees on July 27 that outlined ways to make the constitutionally established Literary Fund "more competitive and attractive to school divisions as a funding source for school construction projects," as well as improve the health of the fund.
"Since its inception, the foundational element of the Literary Fund has been the revolving construction loans it makes to support public schools, prioritizing those localities that cannot easily access debt markets or are unable to do so at interest rates that make their loans unaffordable," Lane and Ganeriwala wrote.
"Unfortunately, fewer and fewer loans are being made out of the Literary Fund," they said. "For the past several decades, over half of available funds have been used for teacher retirement benefits, with a portion applied toward loans."
The commission endorsed the recommendations in the letter, which include: increasing the minimum size of the fund from $80 million to $250 million; raising the maximum loan from $7.5 million to $25 million; and easing the current loan interest rates, which are tied to a locality's ability to pay, but within a range of 2% to 6%, putting the loans out of reach for many localities.
But the panel also wants to create a separate fund for grants, recognizing that some localities can't afford loans even at zero interest.
Making the Literary Funds more accessible would help, but Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said many localities "don't have the capacity to take on more debt."
"We also have to provide grants and other incentives to school divisions that can't afford to take on those loans," Perrigan said.
The commission agreed that the grant fund should be separate from the Literary Fund and used solely for school construction and modernization.
"It should be a dedicated bucket," Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, told the commission by conference call.
