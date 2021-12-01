Put up or shut up time for state on school modernization, commission says

Scope of the problem

The Department of Education is still defining the scope of the need. With more than half of the state's public school buildings more than 50 years old, it would take up to $25 billion to replace all of them. On Wednesday, the department identified 322 projects, outside of school capital improvement plans, that would cost $3.2 billion to fund, many of them in localities with high fiscal stress.

The commission didn't have a ready answer for where to get the money to create the grant fund and expand the Literary Fund loan program. That will depend, in part, on the two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose in two weeks as he prepares to leave office in January after the assembly convenes for a 60-day session.

"You've got to find where the money is coming from," said Jim Regimbal, a veteran fiscal consultant for local governments, which are looking for the state to play a larger role in helping them pay for new and renovated schools.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who chairs the commission, hopes Northam will include money in his parting budget for school modernization, but she said, "We are looking for any and all sources of funding, and are open to everything."