Putting out a fire: as VEC transitions to new IT system for unemployment claims, new report places blame for crisis

Healy had strongly challenged the previous JLARC estimate of "incorrect payments" - $930 million for 2020 alone - and said the state had confirmed just $87 million in overpayments of unemployment benefits. JLARC project leader Lauren Axselle said the smaller number reflected only confirmed cases that had already gone through the system, not the backlog of cases under adjudication or appeal for eligibility.

"The difference is what the numbers are representing," Axselle told Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.

Healy told legislators in September that the agency had "paused" its efforts to collect overpayments, some of which could be forgiven under a new state law that provided about $19 million to compensate for incorrect payments for claims filed without any intention to defraud.

"A lot of these individuals are going to be struggling to pay them back," she told the commission after the presentation of an interim staff report on the investigation.

Healy was not present for the final presentation, nor were Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess or other agency officials because of the litigation still pending in U.S. District Court.

In a statement on Monday, Healy, who became Virginia's first labor secretary on July 1, thanked JLARC for the report.