Queen Elizabeth took stock in Virginia - including two in the stocks

Queen Elizabeth II might be best remembered locally for the 2007 visit to the state Capitol in which she shared Great Britain's condolences over the mass shooting at Virginia Tech and spoke warmly of the unique ties between her nation and the United States.

The queen had previously visited Jamestown in 1957 for the 350th commemoration of the settlement and visited Monticello and the University of Virginia in 1976, America's bicentennial year. During those visits Prince Philip supplied moments of comic relief.

In her 2007 address to Virginia legislators, the queen acknowledged that during her 1957 visit the commemoration did not acknowledge the roles and circumstances of African Americans or Native Americans.

“Fifty years on, we are now in a position to reflect more candidly on the Jamestown legacy, ” the queen told a special joint session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond.

“Human progress rarely comes without cost. And those early years in Jamestown, where three great civilizations came together for the first time - Western European, Native American and African - released a train of events which continues to have a profound social impact, not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

The queen was just 31 when she made her first visit to Jamestown in 1957.

"The great American nation was born at this historic place, 350 years ago," she said as Gov. Thomas B. Stanley welcomed her at Jamestown Festival Park.

"I cannot think of a more appropriate point for us to start our visit to the United States," she said.

At the College of William and Mary, the queen praised the "first college of royal foundation" in North America.

"I cherish this link between the crown and your college ... because it is part of our joint histories, particularly as it is a part of our histories in which we can both take pride," she said.

At the Jamestown Festival's reconstructed fort, the queen and Prince Philip spotted two actors in the stocks. She nudged Prince Philip and they walked over to the two unhappy-looking prisoners.

One prisoner had his feet in the stocks and his hands were tied over his head and held aloft by a sort of gallows.

The queen smiled at the prisoner and said, "It looks terribly painful. Is it painful?"

The prisoner shook his head. "No, ma'am."

Prince Philip asked, "Has anyone thrown any rotten eggs at you?"

The prisoners laughed and shook their heads.

Prince Philip turned to the stern-looking sergeant of the guard and asked, "What are they in there for?

"Gossiping, minor crimes, such things as that, sir," said the sergeant.

In 1976, an estimated 60,000 people lined the streets for the queen's visit to Charlottesville and to Monticello.

At UVa the queen told an estimated 18,000 people gathered in front of Cabell Hall that "the long-standing partnership between Britain and America has its roots here in Virginia."

At a special tree-planting ceremony at the Western Virginia Bicentennial Center, Prince Philip quipped to a nervous caretaker: "You're quite certain it's going to live, are you? We wouldn't want to see it die!"