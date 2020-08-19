Queen of Va. says its skill games produced almost $7 million for state in first month

Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment, the face of the embattled skill game industry in Virginia, says its games generated almost $7 million in the first month for the state's COVID-19 relief fund and local governments.

The company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Pace-O-Matic Inc., says a new state tax on its 5,700 machines in Virginia produced $6.8 million in July, the first month operating under a new state law that gives the industry a year to operate with a $1,200 monthly tax on each machine.

The tax, proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam and adopted by the General Assembly in April, produced more than $5.7 million for the COVID-19 relief fund and $826,176 for the localities that host Queen of Virginia electronic gaming machines in restaurants, stores and truck stops.

In the Richmond area alone, the company said it generated $25,920 for the the city of Richmond; $38,160 for Chesterfield County; and $38,160 for Henrico County.

The General Assembly had voted in March to ban the electronic skill games, sometimes called "gray machines" because they operate in a murky realm between illegal games of chance and legal games of skill. Queen of Virginia and other operators say their games ultimately rely on a player's skill, not chance, so they aren't illegal gambling.