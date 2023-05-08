A 100-year-long journey to enshrine gender equality in the U.S. Constitution faced its latest hurdle on April 27 when the U.S. Senate failed to garner the necessary votes to remove an expired deadline that has barred the Equal Rights Amendment from taking effect.

First introduced in 1923, the ERA languished in Congress until its passage in 1972. Once passed, the constitutional amendment needed 38 states to ratify it to gain the required three-fourths of the states.

Initially, Congress imposed a seven-year deadline for states to do so, and later extended the deadline to 1982. It was not until 2020 that Virginia became the 38th and final state needed — 38 years past the deadline.

Nevada and Illinois also ratified the ERA after the 1982 deadline.

Proponents of passing the ERA say the ratification deadline was arbitrary, rather than something outlined in the Constitution, and that the ERA should have taken effect when Virginia ratified it.

“Article V (of the U.S. Constitution) is fairly silent on the amending process,” said Lisa Sales, president of the Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women. “We don’t really need Congress for anything right now.”

But legal experts are not so sure, not even legal counsel to two recent presidents.

The Office of Legal Counsel under President Donald Trump’s administration opined in 2020 that Virginia, Illinois and Nevada were too late in ratifying the amendment and that Congress would have to start over.

Meanwhile, a 2022 opinion under President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice noted confusion.

“The relevant interpretive sources — such as constitutional text, structure, history, practice, and precedent — fail to provide clear guidance, and in fact pull in conflicting directions, on some issues related to ratification of the ERA,” read the January 2022 opinion.

It did, however, indicate that Congress or courts could take the next steps to continue work on the amendment — and they have.

Until last year, Virginia had been part of a lawsuit to compel the National Archivist to add the ERA to the Constitution with no further action by Congress. In early 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares pulled Virginia from the suit.

“Any further participation in this lawsuit would undermine the U.S. Constitution and its amendment process,” Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares, said at the time.

Flash forward to April this year, and the U.S. Senate took up a resolution to remove the expired deadline. It was the first time Congress had revisited the ERA in 40 years.

“We were begging (Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.) to bring it to the floor because for the first time in 40 years, we could get (legislators) on record,” Sales said. “We wanted to put them on formal record — ‘who’s against the principle of equality in our Constitution?’”

The 51-47 vote showed favor toward removing the old deadline, but failed to reach the 60 votes needed to pass. With 100 senators total, the chamber’s filibuster rule requires 60 of its members to vote in favor of bills before they can pass.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias noted that the deadline for ratification that Congress previously requested is not constitutionally outlined, but rather a choice Congress made. It remains the crux of confusion as to what could be next.

“People disagree about this — with some saying that Congress must start over, and others saying states may start where they left off,” Tobias said. “Although courts and legislatures have achieved some of what the ERA was meant to do, important questions remain.”

More than legal procedural questions, opponents question whether the ERA could have unintended consequences. A popular conservative concern is if the ERA could make it easier for women to access abortions with public funds.

“The entire point of the ERA is to carve abortion on demand into the Constitution,” wrote Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, when Virginia ratified the amendment in 2020.

The Family Foundation opposes abortion and regularly lobbies the state legislature. The organization is one of many in Virginia and nationwide to both oppose abortion and consider access to the procedure tethered to passage of the ERA.

Amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which had federally protected access to the procedure, each state can now take up an array of measures proposing bans, restrictions or continued access. Abortion opponents worry the ERA would be another route to federally allow abortions.

Meanwhile, ERA proponents say the journey is not over. Congress can reintroduce resolutions, court cases could prevail, or the National Archivist could “hit publish,” Sales explained.

For advocates like Sales, they’re pushing for “all paths forward.”

While a lawsuit has sought to compel the National Archivist to publish the ERA, Sales said there is precedent for the archivist to take action without nudging.

She points to retired archivist Don Wilson — who in 1992 became the first archivist to certify a constitutional amendment. The 27th Amendment, which limits the ability of Congress to change its pay until the next term, was first introduced in 1789. After ratification by six states, the measure was largely forgotten until the three-fourths threshold was met 202 years later.

Forgoing further congressional approval, Wilson added the amendment to the Constitution. (It was not needed, as Congress later passed resolutions validating the amendment.)

But more than legal procedures and a century of questions, Sales said the main remaining obstacle to fully passing the ERA may lie in having more women being able to weigh in.

“We are missing the political will; we are missing leadership,” Sales said. “And until we get that leadership or more gender parity at every level of government, will we get the ERA.”

