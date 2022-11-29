Quotes: Remembering A. Donald McEachin

“Congressman McEachin was a tireless advocate for the people of Virginia and our nation. He dedicated his life to advancing America’s working families, creating economic opportunities, and promoting environmental justice for all. He leaves an unparalleled legacy of excellence and integrity, and we will honor that legacy with our continued dedication to the issues which he championed.” — Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty

“I’m heartbroken but strengthened by having the gift to have spent time with such an incredible, thoughtful, kind man. He will be missed.” — Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Mark S. Miller, Midlothian

“He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come.” — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“A person of faith, Donald embodied the definition of service. He had a kind and generous heart; and for so many people, he was a voice of reason, and a man who listened to you, always showing compassion and care. He was wealthy in the only way that truly matters, with an abundance of friends and allies who loved and respected him.” — Democratic Party of Virginia

“Donald McEachin was the ultimate public servant. He represented Henrico and RVA with passion, thoughtfulness and vigor. He suffered no fools and always worked to make our community a better place, one where all people had a fair shot.” — Del. Schuyler van Valkenburg, D-Henrico

“Always a compassionate, honorable man who put others first.” — State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton

“I am devastated by the passing of my friend of over 20 years. He was a fierce social justice warrior and protector of the environment. It was an honor to serve the RVA area with him.” — State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond

“He was already a lion of the Virginia state Senate when I arrived in Richmond in 2014 yet he was never too big to be kind and helpful to a rookie Delegate in the super minority.” — Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax

“Serving together in the House of Delegates and the United States House of Representatives, I saw firsthand how dedicated of a public servant Don was to his constituents.” — U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st

“Don McEachin was a true environmental champion but, most importantly, he was a friend. He will leave behind a legacy of fighting fiercely for justice and the communities he represented. Don was a true leader, a selfless public servant and will be sorely missed.” — Virginia League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Michael Town

