Rail service to Main Street Station speeds up, marking start of timely trips to Washington

Amtrak Train #82 pulled into Union Station in Washington seven minutes early on Monday morning, as regional rail service between Richmond and the nation's capital returned for the first time in 18 months for people who want to make the commute in time for those crucial morning business meetings.

Most important, the two-hour-and-40-minute trip began at Main Street Station, marking the launch of timely service for the first time from the heart of Richmond's business district to downtown Washington.

Previously, the only Washington-bound trains that stopped at Main Street Station originated in Newport News and arrived too late for commuters with early morning business in the District of Columbia. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began more than 18 months ago, Richmond commuters could board the morning train to Washington only at Staples Mill Road Station in Henrico County.

"Starting this train here at Main Street, in the heart of the city, has a lot of benefits," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a predawn ceremony at the downtown Richmond station.

"It’s easy for locals and tourists alike to get to – you can take a city bus here, you can take an Uber, you can ride a bike," he said. "In fact, you can easily bike from here to the Capital Trail. It provides easy access to all our capital city has to offer."