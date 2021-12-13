Ransomware attack shuts down computer systems for Virginia legislative agencies

The attack involves ransomware that a criminal enterprise implants in critical computer systems to extort money. The governor's office and Burhop confirmed that the state has received a ransom note, but did not specify its contents.

"The bad guys have left us a ransom note but details are scant and no amount of ransom has been specified yet," Burhop said in the email to the House and Senate clerks.

Among the agencies affected by the attack was the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the General Assembly's watchdog agency. JLARC, as it known, conducted most of its monthly meeting live online on Monday, but it the broadcast ended abruptly around noon as the state tried to limit the scope of the attack.

Senate Clerk Susan Schaar said the Department of Legislative Automated Services is working with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, or VITA, to address the outage. VITA serves more than 60 agencies in the executive branch of state government.