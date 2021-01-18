Rasoul tops fundraising for lieutenant governor

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, led a large field for lieutenant governor with more than $600,000 in cash on hand as of the year-end campaign finance reports, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The sprawling field for lieutenant governor includes eight Democrats and five Republicans. Many of the candidates for statewide office reported funds in multiple accounts, such as one for a legislative office and another for lieutenant governor.
Rasoul reported a total of $602,248 on hand, compared with $220,611 for Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan; $205,865 for Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria; $171,179 for Sean Perryman, head of the Fairfax NAACP; $137,755 for Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William; $108,438 for Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; $20,435 for Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and NFL player agent; and $2,343 for Paul Goldman, a former head of the state Democratic Party.
Among the GOP candidates for lieutenant governor, former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, reports that he is transferring $92,050 from his Hugo for Delegate account to his account for lieutenant governor.
Northern Virginia business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia reported $40,928 on hand; Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, reported $31,640; and Air Force veteran Lance Allen reported $25,141.
Winsome Sears, a Republican who recently filed papers to run for lieutenant governor, was not yet required to file a report. Sears represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates in 2002-04, before losing a 2004 congressional bid to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.
Attorney general
In the Democratic contest for attorney general, incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat, reported $1,087,272.
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, reported $736,386 on hand at the end of the year.
Herring picked up an endorsement Monday from Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. She considered a run for the Democratic nomination before Herring announced in September that he would not run for governor and would instead seek a third term as attorney general.
Among GOP candidates running for attorney general, Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach reported $316,795 on hand at the end of the year, compared with $35,031 for Chuck Smith, a former head of the Virginia Beach GOP.
Leslie Haley, a member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors who announced her GOP bid for attorney general last week, will file her first report in April.
Democrats will choose their statewide nominees in a June primary. Republicans are set to pick their candidates in a convention, but state GOP leaders are still holding discussions on the nomination method.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD