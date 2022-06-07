Raytheon Technologies to move global headquarters to Arlington

Raytheon Technologies said Tuesday that it is moving its global headquarters to Arlington County, making it the second large aerospace company in recent weeks to establish its corporate offices in Northern Virginia near federal government customers.

The announcement comes a month after Boeing said it would move its headquarters to Arlington and marks a second major economic development victory for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a former corporate co-CEO who was inaugurated as governor five months ago.

"With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community," Youngkin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The governor also promised that "Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world."

Raytheon said it has not "accepted or sought" any financial incentive from state or local government to choose Arlington for the headquarters, which currently is based in Waltham, Mass. The new headquarters will be based in Rosslyn, directly across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. and next to the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

"The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace partners and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry," the company said in its announcement. "Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for the company's global customers and employees."

Raytheon operates 600 facilities in 44 states and territories, with each of the company's four business units already located in Virginia.