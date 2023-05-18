Hello readers,

This spring, the Richmond Times-Dispatch sent a list of questions to candidates in the local House of Delegates and Senate races that we are covering in the 2023 General Assembly elections. The goal is for readers like you to compare and contrast responses to the same sets of questions among candidates in your contests.

For now, we present a questionnaire for the three candidates - Kevin Bailey, Tom Garrett and Jennie Wood - who are seeking the GOP nomination Saturday in the 56th House District, which stretches from Goochland and Fluvanna counties outside of Richmond, towards Appomattox outside of Lynchburg. (Read more about the candidates here.)

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Kevin Bailey: My campaign slogan has been protection and prosperity. I am so proud of my many endorsements from my friends in law enforcement. My top priority is to make sure our men and women in blue have every resource they need to get the job done and keep our communities safe. They swore to serve and protect us, and I promise to stand up and fight for them in Richmond.

Jennie Wood: A majority of this district is served by volunteer public safety who are severely under-funded and under-supported. We need to better fund our volunteer fire-rescue departments and make sure our volunteers feel supported so that we can better serve our citizens with lower response times and better training and equipment.

Tom Garrett: Rural economic Development

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Bailey: When elected, I will prioritize legislation that protects society’s most vulnerable, the unborn. I believe life begins at conception and from that moment should be cherished and protected. The United States Supreme Court has finally returned the issue of life to where it belongs - the people, and it is our responsibility to pass legislation that promotes life.

Wood: School choice- COVID showed us the importance of school choice - we saw private schools stay open and successfully continue to educate kids. If parents had an option, we could have prevented the severe learning loss we've seen from COVID across the state.

Garrett: We need to work on wholesale Education reform and school choice. We are teaching are kids things that aren't true and things that are deleterious to good outcomes for both our children and our nation.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Bailey: Unapologetically pro-life. Period.

Wood: I would support a 6 week ban with exception for the health of the mother. We also need to better support women with resources and reform adoption policies so that we can change our culture to eliminate the need for abortion.

Garrett: I'm 100% pro life.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Bailey: 100%. Taxes should be cut! As someone who has had to make payroll and had employees count on our business’s success to provide for their families, it makes no sense for the career politicians in Richmond to keep our money ($2B surplus, by the way) instead of giving it back to us. Families need that extra money to help pay the bills, especially now during these times of high inflation caused by Congress and their reckless spending.

Wood: Yes - we need to lower our tax rates across the board and reduce the associated government bloat. The more money we can keep in the pockets of the people of Virginia, the better.

Garrett: Yes, given our surplus, we clearly took in more revenue than needed and as such the rates should be lowered.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Bailey: First off - let's acknowledge that it is, in fact, by definition criminals who commit crimes of violence, not law abiding citizens. To that point, I'll fight to protect the Second Amendment from Liberal overreach, and I’ll be as vigilant against violent crime as I am about making sure our local law enforcement is fully funded and have the resources they need to do their jobs.

Wood: I think we need to address mental health in order to combat gun violence. I think Governor Youngkin is doing a good job at starting to address the issue by allocating resources and removing barriers to expanding care.

Garrett: Mental Health treatment, and incorporate basic values training into education curriculum

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Bailey: We have to secure the southern border. And to do that we must work together to elect a Republican for President in 2024. We must pass legislation that prohibits Big Pharma from advertising their highly addictive narcotics. It is unconscionable that Big Pharma can advertise a product that has devastated the lives and families of countless millions. The General Assembly needs to appoint judges that will sentence drug dealers to lengthy prison sentences and at the same time, first look to treatment instead of incarceration for those who are truly addicts and minor offenders.

Wood: We need harsher penalties for drug dealers and drug trafficking. We also need to fix the barriers we've created for police being able to do their job after an overdose. We need to treat the illness of addiction and help put people on the road to recovery instead of stigmatizing them.

Garrett: I spent almost 10 years as a prosecutor, I know how to deal with Opioid dealers. We need to reduce the prevalence of prescription drugs in our culture. We need to address the myth that just because a doctor prescribes something that means it's safe. We need to destigmatize the issue of addiction and encourage people at the precipice of addiction to seek help sooner

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Bailey: If smoking and selling dope is your thing, I’m not your guy. The slippery slope that proponents want to ignore is real and it is costly to families. With expanded drug markets come other problems like human trafficking. No, Virginia should not get in the marijuana business, or turn a blind eye to the crimes that have proven to follow. We need to only look at other states that have legalized marijuana and the “unforeseen” costs that were the result.

Wood: The holes in the existing law need to be fixed. Medical marijuana has shown tremendous benefits, especially when it comes to treating chronic illness, cancer, and even things like alcohol dependency, PTSD, and anxiety. Many people prefer the natural remedy of cannabis vs the pharmaceutical options. We also need to support hemp farmers and ensure the regulations put on them don't kill their businesses.

Garrett: No, because the government should stay out of it. While we are at it, we ought to privatize ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control).

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Bailey: I love playing old-school video games with my 3 girls - The Legend of Zelda is one of our favorites. Here lately with the campaign, I have had no time to play video games. I am so looking forward to summer vacation when we can spend some time “watching daddy” play Nintendo.

Wood: I'm a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and have a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Goochland called Street Level Jiu-Jitsu.

Garrett: I've overnighted for a combined total of months as nations listed as state-sponsors of terrorism while doing work advocating for ethnic and religious minorities.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Bailey: Every decision I make will have to pass a strict three-pronged test: (a) does my action/vote adhere to my Christian values; (b) does my action/vote adhere to the Republican principles of limited government and lower taxes; and (c) is it in the best interest of the voters I represent?

Wood: Being a single mom and a small business owner, I understand the pressures that families and businesses face from the government. COVID directly impacted me in so many ways and when I stood up to fight, I was told the government knows best. I believe the people know best and I want to go be that relatable voice in Richmond. I'm also a very hard worker - I don't stop until the job is done. I've run this whole campaign with 2 people and less than $15k. That takes a lot of hard work and some really savvy resourcefulness!

Garrett: Well done is better than well said. I was named Virginia Freshman state legislator of the year in 2012 and later legislator of the year by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in the Virginia State Senate. I have been honored by the NRA, The Virginia Society of Human life, The American Conservative Union, and many others.