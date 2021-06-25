'Real break-through' - Virginia to launch Medicaid dental benefit for adults

"I feel really good about where Virginia is right now," said Jill Hanken, a leading Medicaid advocate who is retiring on July 1 from her role as senior attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center in Richmond.

For low-income adults, the ability to get dental care is life-changing, Hanken said. "It can often make a difference whether people can get back to work - smile and engage with their customers. It can make a huge difference in their lives."

But the benefit - added to a program that already pays for dental care for children and pregnant women - will require dentists to step up in a big way to address a potentially enormous public demand with a small payoff for the care they provide.

"I think it's going to be hard for dentists to handle all the need," Southern said. "To be honest, the reimbursements under Medicaid are really low."

Still, about 1,500 members of the Virginia Dental Association have committed to serving adults under the Medicaid benefit, with strong encouragement from Gov. Ralph Northam. The governor, a physician, wrote them as a "fellow provider" in late March to urge them to participate in providing care that has become more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic that began more than 15 months ago.