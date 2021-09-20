Recovery of unemployment overpayments 'paused' as Virginia Employment Commission struggles with new backlogs

The wait time for answering calls rose to 10 hours in July after the VEC blocked fewer calls from going through at all, but Healy said in an interview that the wait time is down to nine minutes. "We're seeing the light at the call centers," she said.

The VEC also is preparing to turn on a new IT system on Oct. 1 for customers to use to track claims as part of the modernization program delayed last year because of the pandemic. JLARC staff said the modernization effort, begun 12 years ago, is essential to improve service.

"The current system is a large contributing factor to the VEC's poor COVID response," said Axselle, who noted that this phase of the project was supposed to have been completed in 2013.

"All things considered, VEC's unemployment insurance modernization project has taken much too long to implement," she said.

JLARC also warned of potential risks in the rollout of the new system because of unproven technology for accurately moving data from the old system to the new one, as well as potential harm to people filing for benefits if the blackout during the transition takes more than five to seven days.