Recovery? Va. economy, revenues buoyed by consumer demand, big business

Virginia collected slightly more tax revenue in the last 11 months than it did in either of the previous two years, despite a public health emergency that has devastated parts of the state economy that can't fully reopen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State tax revenues are still about $800 million below what the General Assembly included in the two-year budget it passed on March 12 - the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared the emergency - but Virginia's economy has been lifted by resurgent consumer demand and large, technology-driven companies that have been able to operate remotely.

"If we get the health crisis under control, the economy is going to come back," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Wednesday. "It has done so."

Layne's optimism is shared by Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, who said the state is recovering better than most.

"Virginia is one of the few states that is moving in a positive direction from an economic growth perspective," DuVal said in an interview on Wednesday.