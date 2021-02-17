Recovery? Va. economy, revenues buoyed by consumer demand, big business

Virginia collected slightly more tax revenue in the last 11 months than it did in either of the previous two years, despite a public health emergency that has devastated parts of the state economy that can't fully reopen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State tax revenues are still about $800 million below what the General Assembly included in the two-year budget it passed on March 12 - the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared the emergency - but Virginia's economy has been lifted by resurgent consumer demand and large, technology-driven companies that have been able to operate remotely.
"If we get the health crisis under control, the economy is going to come back," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Wednesday. "It has done so."
Layne's optimism is shared by Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, who said the state is recovering better than most.
"Virginia is one of the few states that is moving in a positive direction from an economic growth perspective," DuVal said in an interview on Wednesday.
The positive outlook is clouded by continuing economic distress in businesses that depend on tourism, travel, entertainment and hospitality services, such as restaurants and lodging, but Virginia's economy doesn't depend on them nearly as much as other states.
"States that are tourism dependent and states that are energy dependent, or both, are really getting crushed economically," DuVal said.
In Virginia, those "outward facing businesses" that rely on public gatherings and travel are "still very much in recovery," he said.
Instead, Virginia relies increasingly on "knowledge based" industries and employees, most of them earning much more than workers in hard-hit service industries and many of them benefiting from federal contracts and emergency aid during the pandemic.
"If I had to describe what's going on in Virginia, I'd say it's reverse sequestration," Layne told the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, referring to the 2011 federal budget act that imposed across the board cuts in domestic and defense spending on which Virginia depends for its economy.
The comeback has been fueled by fueled by consumer spending, most of it online, that has been helped by two rounds of federal stimulus checks and other emergency aid. Corporate income taxes are up, driven by large Virginia companies that have done "extremely well" during the crisis, and so are taxes on deeds and other court filings that reflect a strong housing market.
As a result, Layne said Virginia collected $22.5 billion in general fund revenues - primarily income and sales taxes - from February through January, compared to $22.3 billion during the same period the previous year and $20 billion two years ago.
For the first seven months of the state fiscal year, revenues are $736 million ahead of the same period in the last fiscal year and $589 million above the forecast in the budget adopted last fall during a special session called to deal with a projected $2.7 billion, two-year shortfall.
For assembly budget negotiators, the economic comeback prompted Northam to identify an additional $730.2 million this week to support restored spending initiatives, including salary increases for teachers and state employees.
The additional money, coupled with $1.2 billion in higher projected revenues in the budget the governor introduced in December, restores about $1.9 billion of the $2.7 billion cut from the budget last year.
"We're still about $800 million short of where we were, but it's still substantially better than anybody would have thought we would have been 10 months ago," Layne said.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is running for governor, proposed on Tuesday to give all of the additional revenues to taxpayers through tax rebates.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, cautioned legislators to "exercise some restraint" in adopting new spending on what he called "progressive" legislative initiatives.
"While I appreciate that the revenues are beyond what we anticipated, the reality is we are still $800 million plus below what we had anticipated," Norment said.
