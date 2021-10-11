Redistricting commission moves to congressional maps, plans formal vote to drop work on legislative maps

The most contentious topic of Monday’s meeting was a debate over whether Harris, the Democratic co-chair, had verbally resigned from the commission when she left abruptly on Friday. Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, asked that the commission’s attorneys draft an opinion about whether her statements on Friday amounted to a resignation.

“I'm not aware of any reason that a verbal resignation is not effective in Virginia,” he said. “I think we need to have some sort of legal discussion about that and see where we are. Prior to moving forward with any votes.”

Harris on Friday had said: “Regrettably, I am done. So, thank you very much for the opportunity to serve. But I will remove myself from the commission at this point.”

On Monday, Harris clarified that she meant she was removing herself from the meeting at that moment, not from the commission. In an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch and to legislative aides Friday, Harris confirmed she had not resigned.

Some Democrats on the commission accused Adams of partisanship in suggesting that Harris, the Democratic co-chair, had imperiled her seat on the commission.