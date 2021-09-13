Redistricting commission scraps regional approach, calls for legislative maps of entire state

Virginia’s new redistricting commission, concerned about a hastening deadline to produce maps of legislative districts, is scrapping its regional approach that had begun with proposed districts in Northern Virginia and will press on to create statewide maps.

“As we have done throughout this process, we have spent some time assessing where we are and what is ahead, and with the guidance of our legal counsel, have determined the Commission will be shifting gears as we reach the halfway mark,” commission co-chairs Greta Harris and Mackenzie Babichenko said in a joint statement.

The commission is now directing mapmakers aligned with Democrats and those aligned with Republicans to produce separate proposed maps of all 100 House districts and all 40 Senate districts for the commission to review at its meeting next Monday.

The new commission is “building the plane as we are flying it here,” Harris said at the beginning of Monday’s commission meeting.

The commission, made up of eight citizen members and eight legislators, has until Oct. 10 to draft and agree on proposed legislative maps of the House of Delegates and state Senate and until Oct. 25 to do so with proposed U.S. House districts.