Redistricting commission will scrap Virginia's current political maps and start from scratch

The redistribution stems from legislation state lawmakers approved last year and marks a significant policy change for Virginia. Only 10 other states redistribute their inmate population for redistricting purposes.

The commission is the product of a constitutional amendment Virginia voters approved overwhelmingly in a statewide referendum last fall. The amendment shifted some power over the process away from the legislature and toward the bipartisan commission, which is made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens.

The commission in recent weeks has struggled to find common ground on a number of issues, at times pitting its Democrat-allied and Republican-allied members against one another. Aside from separate map-drawers, the commission also has two legal counsels - one allied with Democrats and one with Republicans.

Monday’s vote on starting from new maps was a departure from that dynamic.

Sens. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said starting from the old maps could help the commission gain needed support for the maps from the General Assembly, which will have to approve the maps for them to be enacted.