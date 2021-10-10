Redistricting commission won't finish legislative maps, turns attention to congressional districts

The Virginia Redistricting Commission will not finish its work on the state’s legislative maps, and will instead move on to drawing maps for the state’s congressional districts.

In an update issued Sunday afternoon, commission staff said the body will convene virtually Monday at 9 a.m. and hear guidance from counsel about next steps for a new map of the state's 11 U.S. House districts.

The commission’s deadline to approve legislative maps for the General Assembly to consider is Monday, but the commission can’t take votes virtually, all but assuring it will miss the deadline.

After a chaotic meeting Friday, some commission members had left the door open for continuing to work on legislative maps. The commission had the option to trigger a 14-day extension, but no vote to that effect was ever taken.

The commission has until Oct. 25 to finish its work on a new map of congressional districts.

If the commission fails to submit plans for legislative or congressional districts to the General Assembly for its consideration, the state Supreme Court becomes responsible for redrawing and establishing the new districts. The court would hire two experts, called "special masters," who would work together to develop maps for the court's consideration.