Redistricting panel's preliminary congressional map draws Spanberger out of 7th, splits Henrico three ways

Virginia's redistricting commission is assessing a proposed unified map of the state's congressional districts that would draw Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, out of the district and would split Henrico County into three congressional districts.
The commission, which has a week to reach an agreement on a congressional map, appears far from consensus, and members said the proposal is far from a finished product. The panel of eight Democrats and eight Republicans would need a supermajority — 12 of its 16 members — to send a map to the General Assembly for its consideration. If the commission or the legislature fails to agree on a map, the state Supreme Court will draw the new boundaries.
The proposed division of Henrico did not sit well with Democratic legislators and public commenters at Monday's meeting, or with dozens of people who left online comments for the commission.
"It is absolutely outrageous that Henrico County is being split into three congressional districts," Brittany Rose, a resident of western Henrico, told the panel.
Western Henrico resident Christina Vida told the commissioners that the community is tied to the Richmond area economically and culturally and "has no particular affinity to the Northern Neck or coastal Virginia." She said the map does not account for political proportionality and that adjustments to the 7th "appear to gerrymander Abigail Spanberger out of her congressional seat."
Elizabeth Thurman, among dozens who criticized the map in the commission's online comments section, wrote that there is no reason Henrico should "have parts that run to the Eastern Shore and NC line. These groups have little in common in terms of community OR geography."
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, told fellow commissioners: "We have a map that ... in effect ... gutted a district that has been held for the last two elections by a Democrat."
In 2018 and 2020, Spanberger narrowly won elections in the 7th District by carrying the western portions of Chesterfield and Henrico counties by sufficient margins to overcome her losses in the district's eight rural counties: Amelia, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Orange, Powhatan and Spotsylvania.
Under the proposed map, the new 7th would no longer be a Richmond-area district, but an outer Northern Virginia district that stretches from Frederick County south to Greene County and east to the counties of Prince William and Stafford.
The proposed state map would balkanize Spanberger's political base.
It would move nearly 258,000 voters in western Chesterfield and nearly 25,000 voters in western Henrico into a redrawn 5th District that stretches from the counties of Chesterfield and Goochland southwest to Halifax County and Danville on the North Carolina line.
That proposed district, based on 2016 election results, voted 55% for Republican Donald Trump and 40.5% for Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Republican Rep. Bob Good now represents the 5th.
The map would move nearly 200,000 voters in western Henrico into a redrawn 1st District, now represented by Republican Rep. Rob Wittman. That redrawn district would range from the counties of Orange and Louisa southeast to the counties of James City, Gloucester and Mathews.
The new 1st would retain Hanover and New Kent counties and would add 140,000 voters from Spotsylvania, currently in the 7th. In 2016, the newly proposed 1st District voted 56.7% for Trump and 38.2% for Clinton, according to VPAP.
The proposed 4th District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Don McEachin, would remain largely intact. The district would continue to include eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico as well as the cities of Richmond and Petersburg, and extend southeast to Chesapeake. It would gain about 17,500 voters from the 7th District.
At least three of the commission's eight Democrats indicated they consider the map's current version a nonstarter, citing its split of Henrico into three districts, its division of Prince William County among the proposed 7th, 10th and 11th districts, its division of Lynchburg between the proposed 5th and 6th districts, and its split of Northern Virginia's Dulles corridor between the 10th and 11th districts.
Some online commenters also have objected to the proposed move of Albemarle County and Charlottesville from the 5th into a more conservative 6th District, and the proposed move of the city of Roanoke and more of Roanoke County from the 6th to a new 9th District in Southwest Virginia.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, said Monday that the commission members and the mapmakers have to make tough choices.
"You can't do much with the population shifts in the west," he said, "so a lot of 9 and a lot of 6 and a lot of 5 are going to be the same ... whomever draws them."
The proposed congressional map, a mashup of districts proposed by Democratic and Republican map drawers, would result in five strong or leaning Democratic districts, five strong or leaning Republican districts, and a competitive proposed 2nd District based in Virginia Beach. Democrats now hold seven of the state's 11 U.S. House seats.
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said that as the commission takes into consideration population shifts, voting rights issues and compactness of districts, the panel still must try to reach consensus on what constitutes political fairness.
