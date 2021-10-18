Redistricting panel's preliminary congressional map draws Spanberger out of 7th, splits Henrico three ways

Virginia's redistricting commission is assessing a proposed unified map of the state's congressional districts that would draw Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, out of the district and would split Henrico County into three congressional districts.

The commission, which has a week to reach an agreement on a congressional map, appears far from consensus, and members said the proposal is far from a finished product. The panel of eight Democrats and eight Republicans would need a supermajority — 12 of its 16 members — to send a map to the General Assembly for its consideration. If the commission or the legislature fails to agree on a map, the state Supreme Court will draw the new boundaries.

The proposed division of Henrico did not sit well with Democratic legislators and public commenters at Monday's meeting, or with dozens of people who left online comments for the commission.

"It is absolutely outrageous that Henrico County is being split into three congressional districts," Brittany Rose, a resident of western Henrico, told the panel.