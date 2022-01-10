Rep. Ben Cline tests positive for COVID-19

From staff reports
Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I took a COVID test on Saturday and the test was positive," Cline said in a statement. "I have been vaccinated and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia. Thanks to everyone for their support and assistance."
Cline represents a district that stretches from Roanoke and Salem north to Highland County.
Cline, a former chief of staff to Rep. Bob Goodlatte, succeeded him in Congress in 2019.
Cline had served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018.