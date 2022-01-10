 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Ben Cline tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Ben Cline tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I took a COVID test on Saturday and the test was positive," Cline said in a statement. "I have been vaccinated and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia. Thanks to everyone for their support and assistance."

Cline represents a district that stretches from Roanoke and Salem north to Highland County.

Cline, a former chief of staff to Rep. Bob Goodlatte, succeeded him in Congress in 2019.

Cline had served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018.

