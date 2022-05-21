Rep. Bob Good easily wins 5th District GOP nomination

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, easily won his party's nomination Saturday to seek another term, topping challenger Dan Moy at a district convention at Hampden-Sydney College.

In November Good will face Democrat Josh Throneburg in a strong Republican district in which Gov. Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 20 percentage points.

The district includes 13,400 voters in northern Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powatan, Goochland, Nottoway and Amelia counties.

All told, the district includes all or part of 24 counties and cities. It stretches from Hanover, west to Albemarle County, and south to Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties on the North Carolina line. The district includes the cities of Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville.

Good, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, is a critic of President Joe Biden and has said Biden deserves to be impeached for failing to protect the nation's southern border.

Moy, a retired Air Force colonel and head of the Charlottesville Republican Committee, asserted that Good's rhetoric in Washington is not helping the GOP.

Two years ago Good unseated Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, in a drive-thru convention in Campbell County.

Also Saturday, Republicans in Northern Virginia are choosing a nominee among 11 candidates to run against Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson led the GOP field in fundraising through May 1, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The redrawn 10th District, based in Loudoun and Prince William counties, is competitive. McAuliffe edged Youngkin in the district by fewer than 2 percentage points.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia on Saturday, Karina Lipsman easily topped four other candidates, winning the right to take on Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th in a heavily Democratic district that McAuliffe carried last year with 72% of the vote.

Lipsman was born in Ukraine and has worked in the financial and defense industries, led the field in fundraising through May 1.

Beyer, who has held the seat since 2014, faces a June 21 Democratic primary challenge from Victoria Virasingh, a party activist in Arlington County who works in the tech industry.