Rep. Bobby Scott's Labor Day picnic marks sprint to Election Day

NEWPORT NEWS - As usual, the rain held off for a 45-year tradition that kicks off Virginia’s annual election campaign sprint - Rep. Bobby Scott's old fashioned get out the vote rally and Labor Day picnic by the shore where Chesapeake Bay meets the James River.

And, as is traditional, Democratic politicians from across the state showed up.

The picnic hosted by Scott, a 3rd District Democrat and the dean of Virginia's congressional delegation, is where aspiring Democratic candidates make connections and where Democratic activists - from across the deep blue cities of the Peninsula and South Hampton Roads - come to get fired up for the post Labor Day push to Election Day.

And it is where Democrats try out campaign themes Virginians will be hearing a lot of in the next several weeks.

This year's will be all about the narrow Democratic margins on Capitol Hill.

“Now some of you go to church like I do and you sing the song ‘No, Not One,’ ” Sen Tim Kaine told the crowd of several hundred.

And, he continued, it was no, not one Republican member of the House of Representatives who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election, or vote for the American Rescue Plan package of COVID relief measures or the new CHIPS bill to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

The point, he said, was to be sure to turn out to re-elect Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who are at the top of Republican lists to unseat, as well to widen Democratic margins by electing Democratic challengers in deep red districts, such as Herb Jones, running against Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and Josh Throneburg, running against Bob Good, R-5th.

Luria, Jones and Throneburg all showed up.

“The last time I was here, I said the path to a majority runs through Virginia,” Luria said, reminding the crowd that the Democratic majority in the House is just four votes.

“I was right.”

Luria is in a tough re-election contest against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. Virginia's most volatile congressional district, with seven different representatives since 2000, the 2nd District now leans slightly more to the GOP because district no longer includes Norfolk, a Democratic stronghold.

Republicans and Democrats campaigned around the state on Labor Day weekend, from the Old Dominion-Virginia Tech football game Friday night in Norfolk, to the 51st annual Labor Day celebration in Buena Vista, where Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis made their case to voters.

At Scott's picnic, Luria, like the other speakers, made clear what Democratic themes in the next several weeks will be: the GOP politicians who still suggest the 2020 election was stolen, the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned the right to an abortion and some Republicans' efforts to ban the procedure.

“We have to vote as if we are women; or as if we have family who are LGBTQ-plus," said state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

"We have to vote as if we have family who need health care, we have to vote as if we have family members who are transgender, we have to vote as if we have family members who need housing,” she said.

For Scott, who had to cancel the event last year because of the pandemic, and who has had to call it off only twice since 1977 because of rain, the picnic hearkens back to his first Labor Day event: held after he won a primary for a House of Delegates seat as a way to thank supporters – and to keep them fired up for Election Day.

And to have some hamburgers, hot dogs and fun.

“Isn’t it great to be back at Bobby’s in person,” Kaine said. “I’ve already had six hot dogs to make up for things.”