Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who was elected in November to a third term representing her Northern Virginia district, announced on Tuesday that she has Parkinson's disease.

Wexton, 54, whose district is anchored in Loudoun and Prince William counties, made the announcement in a Twitter video on World Parkinson's Day.

"If there's one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it's that Parkinson's disease sucks," Wexton said. "I'm here to tell you that I've come to learn this first hand. And that's because I've learned that I, too, have Parkinson's, or what some people call PD for short."

Wexton added: "Before I say anything else, let me share this - I'm doing well. I've got a positive attitude, and I've got the strong support of so many family, friends and loved ones."

Wexton explained that Parkinson's is a movement disorder that starts in the brain and affects people's bodies in different ways.

"Over the past few months, it has primarily affected my speech and how my mouth moves," she said. "You may notice I speak more quickly now. It also has affected how I walk and keep my balance."

"What Parkinson's is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please! You are welcome to empathize, but don't feel sorry for me."

Wexton, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, judge and state senator, told constituents: "I hope to keep serving you for many years to come."

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's disease and it is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The foundation says that while there is no cure, treatment options include medications, lifestyle adjustments and surgery.

Nearly 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed each year and 10 million people worldwide have the disease, according to the foundation.

Wexton unseated Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th in 2018, then defeated Republicans Aliscia Andrews in 2020 and Hung Cao in 2022.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Tuesday: “I think it’s wonderful that she came out and talked about her diagnosis. Importantly, it has impacted some of her movement. I think it’s helpful for her to really set an example that it’s a movement disorder, making sure people understand that she’s still rocking and rolling in terms of what she’s doing in committee. She’s our workhorse on the Appropriations Committee.”

Spanberger added: “She’s continuing to do a tremendous job and I know her number one commitment is to her constituents and making sure that she’s doing right by them. I’m proud of her. I know she’s a very private person, so it hasn’t been easy for her to be public with some personal details, but I hope that if anybody’s struggling with a diagnosis that might seem scary" they find "some strength in the example that she sets."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a statement: “Jennifer Wexton is a fighter."

He added: "She is a passionate advocate, principled public servant, and wonderful colleague. I know she’s going to continue to be a strong fighter to battle Parkinson’s and to stand up for Virginia’s 10th District. I’m rooting for her every step of the way.”

