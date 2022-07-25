Report: FBI looking into how allegations against Justin Fairfax surfaced

The FBI is looking into the circumstances under which sexual assault allegations surfaced against then-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in 2019, according to a published report.

Fairfax has long accused Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of fanning the allegations against him — assertions that Stoney and McAuliffe have consistently denied.

“I can confirm the report in The Intercept that the FBI is investigating the details of how these false and vicious allegations surfaced,” Fairfax said in a statement Monday night.

“Investigators have been given evidence of fabrication regarding the accusations and evidence regarding the orchestration of a lengthy smear campaign. For over three years, I have asked for this matter to be investigated because I knew the allegations were patently false and I knew that I would be exonerated.”

Kevin Zeithaml, a spokesperson for Stoney, said in a statement Monday night: "Mayor Stoney had never heard of the sexual assault allegations against Justin Fairfax until the story broke in the news in February 2019."

He added: "As the mayor has said repeatedly, there is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this ridiculous accusation against him."

In February 2019 two women came forward and accused Fairfax of past incidents of sexual assault. Fairfax has denied both allegations.

The allegations surfaced as it appeared Fairfax might soon become governor. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam faced widespread calls to resign following disclosure of a racist photo on his page in his 1984 medical school college yearbook.

Vanessa Tyson, a college professor, accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex in a Boston hotel room in 2004. Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of raping her while the two were students at Duke University in 2000.

In June 2021 a federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss Fairfax’s defamation suit against CBS News regarding 2019 interviews with the two women.

Also in June 2021 McAuliffe easily prevailed in a five-way Democratic primary for governor, topping former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William; Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter of Manassas.

In a March 2020 interview, Fairfax had called McAuliffe and Stoney “racist” and accused them of politically planting the allegations.

At the time McAuliffe and Stoney repeated that they had nothing to do with planting the allegations against Fairfax.

McAuliffe called on Fairfax to resign shortly after the allegations became public in February 2019. McAuliffe said in a March 2020 interview that the first he heard of the accusations against Fairfax was from the news media.

“I was in the middle of preparing to run for president and literally the last thing on my mind was Justin Fairfax,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe announced in April 2019 that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president. He lost the 2021 election for governor to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Stoney, who served as McAuliffe’s secretary of the commonwealth, has long been considered a future hopeful for statewide office. His second term as mayor ends in 2024. Virginians will next elect a governor in 2025.