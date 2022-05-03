Report that court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade shocks Va. politics

A Politico report that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years sent shock waves through Virginia politics Monday night and could reset the state's closest congressional contests.

A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are under water, could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.

Virginia's most vulnerable congressional incumbents might be three women who voted last year to codify abortion rights in federal law as a hedge against the high court: Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd; Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

Spanberger, a Henrico County resident who is seeking a third term in a district now based in Northern Virginia tweeted Monday night:

"I was born into a world where women were no longer dying from back-alley abortions. As were my three daughters. This leaked draft opinion indicates that after decades, that may all soon change.

"We voted to codify Roe in the House, and the Senate needs to take it up for a vote."

Republicans will choose Spanberger's opponent in a June 21 primary.

Politico reported Monday night that a majority of the Supreme Court, which is preparing to rule on a Mississippi law that bars abortion at 15 weeks, voted in conference to overturn Roe, the 1973 decision that cemented a constitutional right to abortion.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito reportedly wrote in a first draft of an opinion for the court.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision ..."

In addition to Roe, Alito referred to the court's 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In that Pennsylvania case a plurality of justices upheld the right to abortion and created an "undue burden" test on proposed restrictions on the procedure.

Overturning Roe v. Wade, would send abortion laws back to the states. That means abortion likely also will play a central role in Virginia's next legislative elections, now set for 2023.

Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate while Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates. In the General Assembly session that ended March 12, Senate Democrats blocked a number of House GOP bills to further restrict abortion.

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted Monday night: "When Glenn Youngkin comes to take away our abortion rights - he is going to run into a BRICK WALL."

In contrast, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, said of the Politico report: “This could be the biggest win for life, liberty and limited government that we may see in a lifetime. For the past 49 years, under the Supreme Court’s unilateral orders, the murder of 62 million unborn children was legalized and sanctioned - against the will of the American people."

While some states, such as Mississippi, have moved to bar most abortions at 15 weeks, Texas is among states that have passed "trigger" laws which would essentially ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Tarina Keene, executive director of Pro-Choice Virginia said in a statement Monday night that the Politico report is: “a clarion call to Virginians. We must pursue proactive protections. We must pass a constitutional amendment that will forever enshrine our right to bodily autonomy."

The Politico report came days after Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined hundreds of marchers at the fourth annual Virginia March for Life and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears addressed abortion opponents gathered at the Bell Tower on Capitol grounds.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said that day the theme of all the marches this year — in Washington and in a number of states — is “equality begins in the womb,” which she called “critical” as the issue of abortion is set to take center stage in the U.S. Supreme Court this summer.

In January, Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares, took steps to remove Virginia from a legal brief his Democratic predecessor endorsed that terms the Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional.

Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson wrote to the clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court at the time that Virginia “is now of the view” that Roe v. Wade was “wrongly decided,” that “the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion.”

Youngkin did not stress abortion in his agenda for the regular General Assembly session, which focused on issues such as tax cuts and school choice.

Youngkin said during his campaign that he would support banning abortion at the point when a fetus can feel pain — which states with similar bans have defined as 20 weeks. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Wexton, whose redrawn 10th congressional district lost a portion of Fairfax County and the city of Winchester but gained red Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, also called Monday night for codifying Roe v. Wade.

"We must protect women," she tweeted. "We must fight back against attempts to control a woman’s ability to make decisions about her own body.

"We must ensure that the Women’s Health Protection Act is signed into law."

It abortion becomes the marquee issue in Virginia's U.S. House races it would not be the first time it transformed a Virginia election.

In 1989, after the Supreme Court upheld Missouri abortion restrictions in Webster v. Reproductive Health Services, Democrat Doug Wilder's defense of abortion rights helped him defeat Republican Marshall Coleman and become the nation's first elected Black governor.