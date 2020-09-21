Reported positive for COVID-19 in August, delegate returns to assembly after absence

Del. Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, reported positive for COVID-19 in late August, returned to the General Assembly on Monday after a publicly unexplained absence.
The House has met intermittently so Wright missed four floor sessions between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11. The House did not hold any full floor sessions last week.
House Republican Caucus leaders have declined to answer questions about Wright's absence or medical status. They also declined to comment on his return on Monday, when he participated in a ZOOM meeting of the House Public Safety Committee.
His aide, Tammy Mulchi, notified his church, Victorian Christian Church, on Aug. 26 that the delegate had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Wright, 72, is in his 20th year representing the 61st District, which includes part or all of the counties of Amelia, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway.
Wright has not responded to repeated inquiries by the Times-Dispatch.
A woman who answered the phone at Wright's home in Victoria on Monday said, "He's doing fine, thank you. That's all I have to say."
The pastor of the church also has referred questions directly to Wright.
Wright is the second legislator reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in a special General Assembly that began on Aug. 18.
The session has been transformed into a predominantly online spectacle because of the public health emergency that Gov. Ralph Northam declared more than six months ago over the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, quarantined after testing positive for the virus in late August, but has returned to in-person sessions of the Senate at the Science Museum of Virginia.
The House, after its opening day session on Aug. 18, has met entirely online over the objections of the House Republican Caucus.
Two other House members, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, publicly had confirmed testing positive for the virus earlier this year.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, did not return requests for comment on Monday.
"Please direct further inquiries to Del. Wright," Republican caucus spokesman Garren Shipley said in a text message on Monday.
Jake Rubenstein, spokesman for House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said she was aware that Wright had participated in the public safety committee meeting on Monday but had no further information on his absence.
"Neither Delegate Wright nor his office have communicated with the Speaker's Office to indicate the reasons for his absences," Rubenstein said.
Lunenburg, part of the Piedmont Health District, has confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the virus during the public health emergency. The health district confirmed eight cases in Lunenburg on Aug. 25, the day that Wright was confirmed positive for the virus, according to his aide's email.
Wright attended an online committee meeting that day and House floor sessions for the next three days, as well as a floor session on Sept. 3. However, he did not attend an online House floor session on Sept. 4 or three floor sessions the following week.
