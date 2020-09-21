Reported positive for COVID-19 in August, delegate returns to assembly after absence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Del. Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, reported positive for COVID-19 in late August, returned to the General Assembly on Monday after a publicly unexplained absence.

The House has met intermittently so Wright missed four floor sessions between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11. The House did not hold any full floor sessions last week.

House Republican Caucus leaders have declined to answer questions about Wright's absence or medical status. They also declined to comment on his return on Monday, when he participated in a ZOOM meeting of the House Public Safety Committee.

His aide, Tammy Mulchi, notified his church, Victorian Christian Church, on Aug. 26 that the delegate had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Wright, 72, is in his 20th year representing the 61st District, which includes part or all of the counties of Amelia, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway.

Wright has not responded to repeated inquiries by the Times-Dispatch.

A woman who answered the phone at Wright's home in Victoria on Monday said, "He's doing fine, thank you. That's all I have to say."