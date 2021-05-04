Republican candidate for lieutenant governor files suit to find out who called him a 'gay Democrat'

Hugo has denied having anything to do with the text messages.

Davis' lawsuit says the person or persons who sent the texts knew that the statements that he is a Democrat and that he is gay are false. A subpoena to the telecommunications provider to which the phone number that sent the text is registered is likely to find the sender's identity, the lawsuit says.

“It is a shame that these measures must be taken to protect one’s reputation in an intra-party process such as this," Davis said in a statement Tuesday.

"These unethical, illegal, and scandalous tactics are detrimental to our party, civil discourse, and the efforts underway to win back Virginia for Republicans in November. I want it to be very clear that we will soon discover which campaign and bad actors were behind this text and they will be sued to the full extent allowed by Virginia law. For far too long, this type of behavior has gone unchecked and unchallenged within Virginia’s Republican Party and today that ends with me."

Davis' lawsuit says that while he unapologetically supports gay rights, he has been married to his wife, Chelle Davis, during his public service career and has always been elected as a Republican. No evidence exists that he is gay, the lawsuit says.