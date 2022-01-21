Republican introduces bill to ban abortions at 20 weeks; Miyares says Va. now views Constitution as silent on abortion

Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy. As filed, the bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

On Friday, Youngkin tweeted support for the annual anti-abortion rally, the “March for Life,” taking place in Washington, D.C.

“I stand with the thousands in attendance at the 49th @March_for_life! I proudly stand up for the unborn and their mothers,” Youngkin tweeted.

Saturday will mark the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

The bill now before the House, named the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” was filed by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.

The bill bans abortions at the halfway point of pregnancy, unless the procedure is necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”

If the bill becomes law, doctors and nurse practitioners performing the procedure would be required to do it in a way that would “provide the unborn child the best opportunity to survive.”