A ninth state senator, John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, has decided not to seek reelection, setting the stage for a turnover of at least 25% in the upper chamber of the General Assembly.

“I’ve had 26 years of public service; I’m getting long in the tooth,” said Cosgrove, 68. “My wife and I haven’t had a vacation in 15 years ... in at least 15 years.”

He said he wants to spend more time with his family, adding” “there comes a time when it is time to move on.”

A 10th member of the chamber, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, resigned her seat and recently took office in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ten more senators are facing primary challenges.

Two other Democratic incumbents, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Lionel Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, are now in the same district and are challenging each other in a June primary.

Cosgrove served on the Chesapeake City Council before his election to the House of Delegates in 2001. He won a special election to the state Senate in 2013, succeeding Sen. Harry Blevins, a Republican who retired with two years left in his term. Cosgrove won reelection in 2015 and 2019.

His Hampton Roads district, which includes suburban and rural areas of Chesapeake as well as portions of Virginia Beach, remained strongly Republican after the 2021 redistricting, and he was not facing a primary challenge.

Cosgrove, an engineer, successfully shepherded this session a bill clarifying that anyone holding a small asset of a deceased person could be called upon to use it to pay for a funeral.

A bill requiring students playing sports do so on teams reserved for their sex at birth died, as did a measure making it a felony to use or obtain a company’s trade secrets without permission.

Cosgrove is a senior member of the Senate’s Transportation, Education and Health and Rehabilitation and Social Services committees.

Two senators who are not facing primary challenges but who represent competitive districts, Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, and Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, are running against general election challengers with successful general election track records. Mason faces York County Sheriff Danny Digges. Dunnavant faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.

In the 100-member House, 12 members are leaving and 13 are retiring, including committee chairs Kathy Byron, R-Lynchburg, of the Commerce and Energy Committee; Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, of the Courts of Justice Committee; Margaret Ransone, on the Privileges and Elections Committee; and Roxann Robinson, of the Finance Committee. Former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, is also leaving.

Eight House members are paired in four newly drawn districts.

Close 1 of 9 Virginia State Capitol 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. Virginia State Capitol 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. Virginia State Capitol 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. Virginia State Capitol 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. Virginia State Capitol 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. Virginia State Capitol 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. Virginia State Capitol 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. Virginia State Capitol 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe. From the Archives: The Virginia State Capitol building A look back at the Virginia State Capitol building in the 60s and 70s. 1 of 9 Virginia State Capitol 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. Virginia State Capitol 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. Virginia State Capitol 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. Virginia State Capitol 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. Virginia State Capitol 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. Virginia State Capitol 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. Virginia State Capitol 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. Virginia State Capitol 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe.