Republicans again nominate Leon Benjamin in 4th District

Fourth District Republicans on Saturday nominated Leon Benjamin, a Richmond minister, as the party’s candidate in the Feb. 21 special election for the seat of former Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat who died Nov. 28.

Benjamin, a backer of former President Donald Trump, lost to McEachin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

On Saturday, Benjamin topped Dale Sturdifen, a former chair of the Mecklenburg County School Board, and Derrick Hollie, the leader of a nonprofit advocacy organization from Northern Virginia, in a party canvass at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights.

Benjamin said in a Twitter post: “Thank you, VA-4, for your nomination to represent you in Washington! Together we will WIN this Special Election and ensure your voice is HEARD through the Halls of Congress.”

Benjamin, a Navy veteran, is the senior pastor of New Life Harvest Church. He founded the Coalition of Leaders United, which he says is “dedicated to advancing conservative values and restoring moral clarity in America.”

In July, Benjamin issued a news release that called election integrity “the single most important issue facing America today” and asserted that “the election was STOLEN from our rightful President Donald J. Trump.”

McEachin, a minister and longtime lawyer, refused to debate or appear with Benjamin because his opponent did not concede the 2020 election results, in the 4th District and in the presidential race.

“Reality is not simply what you want it to be,” McEachin wrote in an August letter to Benjamin.

In his current campaign Benjamin is emphasizing issues such as public safety, inflation and opposition to increasing taxes and the national debt.

On education, he believes “the money should follow the child” and parents should choose whether to educate their children at home, in private schools, in charter schools or in traditional public schools.

In a Facebook video earlier Saturday, Benjamin and his wife, Maria, urged voters to support him in the canvass.

“Give this man another chance,” Maria Benjamin said. “Three times [is] the charm.”

Democrats will choose their nominee Tuesday in a firehouse primary. The four candidates are Joe Morrissey and Jennifer McClellan, both state senators from Richmond; former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg and businessman Tavorise Marks.

Top 5 weekend events: Hardywood GBS Fest, Wonderland on Hull Street & holiday pop-up bars HARDYWOOD GBS FEST WONDERLAND ON HULL STREET HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW 'ANNIE JR.'