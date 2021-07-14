Republicans look to midterms for chance to unseat Spanberger in 7th Congressional District

But that was a presidential election year, with President Donald Trump on the ballot and a rallying point for Democratic voters in a swing district that had been represented by Republicans for decades before his election in 2016.

"This is a very different atmosphere than it was last year," Ramirez said in an interview.

Both Ramirez and Keeney portray Spanberger, a Henrico County native and mother of three, as a liberal politician who is out of step with the district she won twice - first defeating Rep. Dave Brat in 2018 - with a moderate message and a background as a former CIA officer.

"This is a very different time," Ramirez said. "She has a track record. This is a conservative district and she doesn't reflect the values of the district."

Both say that Spanberger votes "lockstep" with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on a range of progressive priorities.

Ramirez acknowledges Biden as the president, but, when asked about the 2020 election, she said, "I think across the country all of us think there was fraud in the election."